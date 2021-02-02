BOSTON (AP) — A day after a snowstorm slowed Massachusetts' COVID-19 vaccination program, things are ramping up again Tuesday.
Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park returned to regular hours after some appointments were changed and vaccinations were curtailed early Monday, according to CIC Health, which is running both sites.
Anyone with an appointment can show up at their assigned time, but people who can't reach Gillette or Fenway safely in the storm's aftermath can reschedule, the company said.
The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, which was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older, opened Tuesday instead. Appointments that were scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for Feb. 8.
A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday, state officials said.