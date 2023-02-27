Massachusetts Department of Transportation highway officials and their project consultants have offered up a first look at what a new Blynman Bridge, aka the Cut Bridge, might look like someday.
Conceptual renderings show a bridge with a single moveable bascule span instead of a drawbridge with two spans on each side of the canal that now exists.
One concept is a simple trunnion bascule, which involves the span rotating around a single pin or shaft. The other is a rolling lift bascule, which is similar in function to the existing bridge, but with mechanical components that operate the bridge suspended above the roadway.
During a live virtual public meeting Thursday, MassDOT Project Manager Joseph Breen said the state is in the very early stages of the drawbridge replacement project with a design phase expected to last until 2027. Breen said it is also too early to give a cost estimate or a construction timeline, though two city councilors and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester urged that the work to replace the 1907 bridge go as “quickly as possible.”
“This bridge is a major piece of transportation infrastructure and it’s important to point out that it is really only one of two access points on to the outer edges of Cape Ann including Gloucester and Rockport and as such it’s continued viability is absolutely essential to all of us,” Tarr said.
‘Bypass imperative’
Tarr said pictures of the bridge’s deterioration shown by MassDOT officials are “alarming and I think they reflect a trend with this bridge that we’ve had more frequent repairs over time, disruptions in service and again, concerns about its continued viability in its present state, and as far as I’m concerned, all of that adds up to the need to move forward with the replacement project as quickly as possible to avoid any kind of catastrophic failure and or significant disruption of the availability of the bridge to carry traffic and to safely allow navigation through the canal.”
Breen noted that in 2022, there was a record number of openings, 8,814, and approximately 26,000 vessels passed through the canal.
Tarr said it’s imperative a temporary bypass span be constructed during the project. Not doing so, he said, would be “unthinkable” in terms of its impacts. He also favored exploring alternatives such as widening the channel or increasing the vertical height of the bridge to reduce openings, though Breen said due to the roadway and canal profile, this would not be feasible.
“We pretty much have to keep the same roadway elevation and we cannot really raise the bridge up more than three to six inches. We are pretty much locked into maintain that elevation that we have currently,” Breen sad.
Councilor at-Large James O’Hara asked about the possibility of the bridge being downgraded in its ability to handle fire trucks which must travel from the center of town across the bridge to West Gloucester.
“Expediting this replacement is a necessity. Elevating it out of harm’s way is also extremely important and could impact obviously existing land in the neighborhood,” O’Hara said.
Fast track requested
Breen said the bridge is inspected every six months for items in poor condition and every two years for other parts, so any deterioration is addressed immediately.
The deck is rated in “satisfactory” condition, the abutments in “fair” condition, the superstructure in “poor” condition and the end span columns are in “serious” condition, Breen said.
Breen shared photos showing deterioration of the interior column support and abutment wall.
“We are aware of the safety and the ongoing public safety equipment going over the bridge and we will continue maintaining the bridge rating going forward as best we can,” Breen said.
“This bridge is so crucial to our whole infrastructure, both from a safety standpoint, from a boating standpoint and from a traffic standpoint,” City Council President Valerie Gilman said. “My biggest ask is that you put this on a fast track because the more we have delays in the operability of this bridge, the more it just shuts down our city.”
Breen said one option would be to provide a temporary bypass bridge given the detour to get from one side of the canal to the other starts at Western Avenue, then goes down Route 133 to Route 128, to Washington Street, to Middle Street and back to Western Avenue, Breen said. The six-mile trip takes about 15 minutes.
Breen said the state is aware that about 34 years ago, a temporary bridge was put in place adjacent to the bridge.
“We are investigating that option and the next time we meet, we’ll let you know exactly what we are going to do going forward as we get more public input and start to refine our design process.”
