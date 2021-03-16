BOSTON — The state's Medicaid program is paying tens of millions of dollars on sleep studies, according to a new report by the inspector general that suggests providers may be fleecing the state and federal government.
The report released Friday by Inspector General Glenn Cunha's office said nearly 58,000 claims were submitted by providers to MassHealth for sleep apnea studies between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2019, totaling more than $25 million.
Of those, 1,286 claims totaling $557,103 only billed MassHealth for the first half of the two-part sleep studies and lacked a professional review and diagnosis from a physician. Cunha's office pointed out that a study without the professional interpretation is "medically useless."
That suggests providers are either "wasting taxpayer money" with unnecessarily procedures or "defrauding MassHealth by billing for sleep studies they did not perform," the report's authors wrote.
"Billing for the technical component without the professional component is a red flag for fraud, waste and abuse," the report stated.
Another possibility is that providers are performing full sleep studies but failing to bill MassHealth for professional reviews, the report noted.
Cunha suggests that MassHealth review its claims processes to ensure it only pays for finished studies.
More than half of the 1,286 claims reviewed by the inspector general were submitted by two providers, who weren't named in the report. Cunha's office said it has provided information about the providers to MassHealth for additional review.
A MassHealth spokesperson said the agency is reviewing claims submitted by the two providers and "will take action" if it is determined they are improperly billing the program.
The agency pointed out that Cunha's report on MassHealth, which is required annually, "found no significant instances of fraud, waste, or abuse."
MassHealth pays for patients to undergo "medically necessary" studies to diagnose sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea. The disorder, which occurs when breathing stops temporarily due to narrowed or constricted airways, can be life threatening.
MassHealth covers more than a quarter of the state's population and is expected to cost taxpayers more than $18.5 billion this fiscal year. About half of its costs are paid by the state, and the rest are paid by the federal government.
Lawmakers have wrestled with rising costs at MassHealth for years. The pandemic has seen a steady rise in new enrollment in the government-backed health plans amid a federal rule that prohibits the state from cutting anyone during the public health emergency, which has driven up the state's costs.
Gov. Charlie Baker's preliminary fiscal 2022 budget, which is under review by lawmakers, calls for a a 3.4% reduction in MassHealth spending.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
