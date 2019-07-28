Mattos an option for new school

It's been just two years since a residents' group raised more than $270,000 in public and private funds to install a new backstop, scoreboard, rest rooms and field lights at Mattos Field next to Veterans Memorial School.
Now, one of nine options submitted by Gloucester school officials to the state calls for ripping apart the field on Webster Street in favor of a new elementary school serving a merged population of East Gloucester and Veterans students.
The proposal to build a new school housing up to 440 students from the East Gloucester and Veterans districts is part of a package the city's East Gloucester School Building Committee has sent to the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Other choices call for renovating, expanding or building a new school centering on any of three potential sites.
The Mattos plan and the other choices match the MSBA's requirement that the city explore a wide range of choices as it pursues building a new East Gloucester school. But it sure doesn't match the hopes of people such as Patti Amaral, who heads the Light Up Mattos Committee that spearheaded the drive to renovate the field.
"This was done with private donations; this was a community thing," said Amaral, who at 57 still plays short field in the Cape Ann Women's Softball League that regularly uses Mattos. Money for the work was raised through a variety of fundraisers, grants from the likes of the Dusky Foundation headed by Gloucester philanthropist Linzee Coolidge, a $1,000 grant from the Awesome Gloucester Foundation, and a $110,000 boost from the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
"I know the neighborhood, and I know it can't support this," said Amaral, who serves on the city's Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee and Cemetery Committee. "I also have Joseph (Mattos) in my heart," she said, referring to the man – a Gloucester soldier who died in World War I – for whom the field is named.
"This space is dedicated to be a ballfield, it's dedicated to him, and I just don't think this is right," she said.
'We'd replace it'
Jonathan Pope, chairman of the School Committee and its building committee, noted that, when the city first explored the Veterans School site for a potential merged school, the Mattos Field side of the property wasn't in play. The initial concept called for razing the existing Veterans, as does the current proposal.
"There was a period when we didn't know what the (ownership) restrictions there might have been on the property, so we didn't know about the (availability) of Mattos Field," Pope said.
But once Dore & Whittier, the project's design architect, looked into the three sites identified by the building committee, it found the site was fully city-owned.
"We ended up finding out there is no deed restriction on Mattos Field," Pope said, "so that was when we looked at the possibility of building a school using the field."
Pope emphasized that any plans for building on Mattos would include replacing the field at another, nearby site – most likely the Green Street Field that is being eyed as another potential location for the new East Gloucester school. The third site is on the existing East Gloucester Elementary location. The city submitted to the state six options that call for upgrading or renovating the 1948 building, building a new school for just the East Gloucester population, or building a merged school.
"I understand people's sensitivity," Pope said of the Mattos concerns. "I used to play softball up there myself.
"But the bottom line is that we have to pursue the criteria that we're looking for," he said. "And we're trying to do our due diligence to look at these options. Replacing the field would be included as part of whatever we might do there. We wouldn't be taking something away, we'd be replacing it."
"'48 Cadillac not practical"
Amaral said moving a Mattos Field up to Green Street would mean another loss of open space.
"Open space, to me, is one of our most important possessions, and we're losing it all the time," said Amaral, whose Light Up Mattos group hosted a "listening post" on the issue last week that drew some two dozen people to the Gloucester Fraternity Club, virtually across the street from the field.
Mary Ann Boucher, who lives on Mount Pleasant Avenue in East Gloucester and grew up next to the East Gloucester school, said she, too, has concerns about a loss of open space and Mattos Field.
"I don't feel we can just take a dedicated space that so many people raised money for – just take it – and move it someplace else," she said. She noted that the city earlier this month dedicated the refurbished tennis courts at the Stage Fort Park end of Stacy Boulevard to local tennis pro Avis Murray.
"What if, in a couple of years, somebody wanted to put something else there?" Boucher said. "Would we just say, 'Sorry, Avis'? I feel that and this would send a very bad message, and it involves open green spaces – spaces that are vital to each of these neighborhoods."
Amaral said she doesn't support building a new school on any of the three sites. Boucher said she would prefer to see the city renovate its buildings, saying she remains an advocate of smaller, "neighborhood schools" and using existing facilities.
Pope said that's not practical. The city only has the MSBA's backing for replacing the East Gloucester school, with either a new or merged facility. Building a new Veterans school is not an option.
"Our job is to build schools for Gloucester for the next 50 years," he said. "You can have a 1948 Cadillac, and restore it just like it was, but that doesn't mean it would meet the needs you have today. You'd still probably be getting six miles a gallon.
"That's not what we're trying to do," he said. "We've got to have good facilities, and this (Mattos site) is just one of the options."
Ray Lamont may be contacted at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com
