Mattos comment deadline extended

As Gloucester seeks relief from a state rule in order to build a new school, the public discussion has been extended an additional week.
The Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government has extended the deadline for submitted comments on a bill that would authorize the city to use certain lands, including Mattos Field, for the East Gloucester and Veterans Combined School project until the end of next week.
Testimonies will be accepted until Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m.
The bill's sponsors — state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, both Gloucester residents — requested additional time to allow residents to voice their opinion on the bill, confirmed committee Research Director Geoff Richelew.
"It was really to make sure that the committee has an opportunity to hear from the general public as well as should any of the boards in the city who are serving public could have a chance to hear," said Don Siriani, a representative from Tarr office. "In this case, in written form."
He added that the extension gives the people in the community the opportunity to submit comments.
The bill would authorize the city "to transfer the care, custody and control of certain municipal land comprising approximately 2.7 +/- acres, known and numbered as 11 Webster St., which includes Mattos Field."
In exchange for the use of Mattos and to ensure a no-net loss of conservation and recreation land, the School Committee would transfer approximately 2.8 acres, known 8 Davis St. which includes East Gloucester Elementary School, a portion of Maxwell Parsons Playground and the layouts of Davis Street Extension and Parsons Street to the city.
The land would then be placed under the protection of Article 97 of the state Constitution, to preserve it for municipal park and open space purposes.
The Department of Public Works would upgrade the softball field facilities and accommodations at 6 Green St. and 18A Beckford St. prior to the discontinuance of use of Mattos Field and the commencement of school construction.
The transfer of land of Webster Street will be contingent upon the transfer of land on Davis Street and the transfer of land at Davis Street will be contingent upon the recording of a deed restriction on that land placing it under the protection of Article 97.
If construction or demolition upon or removal of any structures from the land on Webster Street does not commence within four years after the land transfers, the care, custody and control of that land will revert to the Department of Public Works to be placed under the protection of Article 97 and the care, custody and control of the land on Davis Street will revert back to the School Committee.
The act will go into effect upon its passage.
Testimony should be submitted at https://bit.ly/3cd14Ku or addressed to House Chair James O'Day at james.o'day@mahouse.gov and Senate Chair Becca Rausch at Becca.rausch@massenate.gov.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
