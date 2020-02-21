Mattos concerns to be aired before vote

Monday’s special City Council meeting has one agenda topic: Article 97.
Article 97 in the state Constitution restricts the use of conservation lands — a rule, some argue, that should prevent the city from using Mattos Field to build a new school. But the city plans to ask the state Legislature to allow it to use Mattos as a school campus and in exchange build new athletic fields elsewhere.
On Monday, the City Council is hosting a public hearing to provide residents an opportunity to express their thoughts, concerns and questions in regards to using the property at 11 Webster St., as well as Mattos Field, for the purposes of building a new school without the restrictions imposed by Article 97. The Webster Street property is the campus of the current Veterans Memorial Elementary School.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
“The Monday public hearing clearly was an afterthought of the council president,” City Councilor At-Large James O’Hara said. “I think that the pressure from the constituents and the city for having full transparency, a public hearing was certainly warranted.”
Earlier this year, it was brought to the city’s attention that the property that it was planning to build a new combined elementary school on, specifically that of Mattos Field, was potentially restricted by Article 97.
The argument defends the ball field’s permanence at its current address, 27 Webster, St., claiming that it was deeded as preserved green space.
“Lands and easements taken or acquired for conservation purposes shall not be used for other purposes or otherwise disposed of without the approval of a two-thirds roll call vote of each branch of the Legislature,” states Article 97.
The debate regarding the legitimacy of this claim will continue Monday night.
City councilors will have the chance to hear 15-minute presentations from both sides of the debate, followed by three minutes of comments from the general public.
The proposed new school would be built on the Veterans site, including Mattos Field, and house the merged student bodies of Veterans and East Gloucester Elementary schools.
If the city gains Article 97 relief, “the city will use and hold the East Gloucester school site, known and numbered as 8 Davis Street and comprising approximately three acres, for public park and open spaces purposes, without Article 97 restrictions on such use, provided that the Legislature may reasonably vary the form and substance of the requested legislation within the scope of the general public objectives of this petition,” according to the city’s public hearing subject description.
The City Council has, as Council President Steve LeBlanc puts it, one night to digest the information.
Councilors are scheduled to vote Tuesday, Feb. 25, on whether or not they will request relief from the state Constitution’s Article 97 in order to build the new combined school on the Webster Street properties, including Mattos Field.
Along the way, councilors have worked to create space for open communication about the process.
Events to discuss the land swap and what would happen if the city were to receive Article 97 relief on the Webster Street address included a Ward 1 meeting where the 50 attendees talked with Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard. During a public City Council Planning and Development subcommittee meeting in early February, General Counsel Chip Payson gave a presentation about Article 97, Mattos Field, and opened it up for questions from those in attendance.
Residents who cannot attend Monday’s meeting are asked to email letters of support or opposition to City Clerk Joanne Senos at jsenos@gloucester-ma.gov. The letters will be shared with the city councilors.
“We are just trying to keep the balance but also keep the momentum moving forward of what our city needs to grow and provide,” City Councilor At-Large Melissa Cox said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Special City Council Meeting. Councilors host a public forum for residents to express thoughts, concerns, and questions in regards to a proposed request that Gloucester’s state legislators file a petition on behalf of the city asking the state Legislature to authorize the city to use certain land for school purposes without restrictions outlined in Article 97 of the state Constitution.
When: Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
