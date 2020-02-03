The city's Planning and Development Committee will be moving its Wednesday night meeting to a bigger venue as it anticipates a larger crowd than normal.
The committee will be moving to Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., to consider a requested Article 97 petition to the Massachusetts Legislature to use Mattos Field for the combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school project.
"The reason why we went to the larger venue is because we thought there might be more than 20 people who would want to attend," City Councilor and Committee Chair Valerie Gilman explained. Councilors Barry Pett and Jennifer Holmgren are the committee's other members.
The evening will begin with a presentation by General Counsel Chip Payson that outlines what Article 97 is and why he advises the City Council seek relief from the legislation.
"We want to make our decision based on feeling like we have the facts in front of us and we understand what Article 97 is," Gilman said.
Those opposed to the East Gloucester Combined School Project, which would use Mattos Field for the construction of a new school, brought up the article as a means to save their beloved park.
Article 97 in the state Constitution provides protection for open space from changes in use and development, stating "that lands and easements taken or acquired for conservation purposes shall not be used for other purposes or otherwise disposed of without the approval of a two-thirds roll call vote of each branch of the Legislature."
Those fighting to save Mattos Field argue that it is protected by Article 97 as it was originally deeded to the city as a recreational and playground facility in 1924.
However, the city recommends that the East Gloucester School site replace Mattos Field as open, protected space in order to satisfy the requirements found in Article 97.
"The history of Mattos is complicated," Payson wrote in a letter to the City Council. "The question of whether Mattos is protected from development by Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution must be addressed before moving forward with any project on the site in order to avoid a protracted legal battle."
After the committee and attendees hear from Payson, the public will have the opportunity to write down questions that they may have and hear responses from the committee.
"By allowing the public to ask questions about this matter, that only helps with our accuracy of the facts," Gilman explained.
So far, the East Gloucester School Building Committee has voted to recommend the existing Veterans Memorial School and Mattos site as the best possible for the new school to the Gloucester School Committee. In turn, the School Committee has voted to select the recommended site, and has requested the city takes all necessary steps to ensure the site is available to the School Committee for use for the school project.
To go forward with the project and use Mattos, Payson advised that the City Council vote to approve an Article 97 petition to the Legislature and file an Article 97 relief bill through its legislators. The Legislature also must vote to approve the relief bill for the school project to go forward.
If Wednesday's meeting concludes with the committee voting to recommend Article 97 petition, the discussion will go forward to the next City Council meeting which is scheduled for Feb. 11.
But for now, the Planning and Development Committee awaits for Payson's presentation and the inquiries of invested community members to make an informed decision.
"We have to learn about the details by asking well-thought out questions," Gilman said. "And if we are comfortable with the answers then we will recommend to the full committee that they approve it."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What: City Council's Planning and Development Committee to consider asking City Council to petition to the Massachusetts Legislature to use Mattos Field for the combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school project, as the state Constitution may protect the field.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
