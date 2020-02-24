While Patti Amaral sees Mattos Field as a place of memorable softball games and community events, Paul Lundberg envisions the property as a place of learning for the next generation.
Despite their varied views on what should happen to Mattos Field, community members have one thing in common: a love for the space.
The City Council held a public forum on Monday night in Kyrouz Auditorium to discuss using the property of 11 Webster St., including Mattos Field, for school purposes without restrictions imposed by the state Constitution’s Article 97.
“Having a public hearing is smart because so many people want to weigh in,” Councilor-at-large Jennifer Holmgren said to the Times prior to the hearing. “It is a public decision so we need to hear from the public.”
The city is looking to request relief from Article 97, a rule in the state Constitution that restricts the use of conservation lands, with the hopes of using Mattos Field as the site for their proposed combined elementary school.
The East Gloucester Building Committee selected the Veterans Memorial Elementary School campus, including Mattos Field, as the new location for a new school merging Veterans and East Gloucester elementary schools.
Since the call was made in October, a variety of voices have been standing for and against the development of this specific property.
Many of them had the chance to be heard Monday night.
“We felt that it was prudent to allow the public to speak about Article 97,” Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman said, explaining that she prefers to have the public hearing on a separate night from the actual vote. “Sometimes, when you have a lot of people, when it comes time to discuss and deliberate it is much better to have the input be on a separate night.”
The city’s general counsel Chip Payson began by giving a similar presentation to that which he gave at the Feb. 5 Planning and Development meeting that outlines the history of both Article 97 and Mattos Field.
“This site has already been selected. By approving the petition you are simply asking the legislation for the flexibility to choose whether or not the transfer the land,” Payson said to the City Council. “It is about local choice, that is why we are here tonight.”
Those advocating for the development see a new building as important to the development of learning.
Jason Grow of Marble Road has seen the benefits of both a place to play and a place to learn as his daughter attended East Gloucester Elementary School and occasionally played softball at Mattos Field.
“We loved watching them play,” Grow wrote in a letter to the City Council. “But, what you’re dealing with right now isn’t just about a building, or preserving a ball field. It’s about investing in the future of our children’s education, our community and its changing demographics, and leveraging millions of state dollars for a project that will have a legacy long after most of us have shaken our mortal coil, and importantly, investing in a part of our community that is too often ignored.”
“This is a time when the city gets to decide,” Paul Lundberg said, referring to the debt exclusion override vote that citizens who are registered to vote will have a chance to act on in November.
Representatives from the public schools presented the City Council a letter in support of the project signed by 100% of teachers from East Gloucester Elementary School.
Those who came in opposition of the combined school project came out with many posters and many questions.
“Is the land of East Gloucester Elementary School of equal or greater value than the land of Mattos? Will the land swap sit on environmental property that may also be protected from park construction? Where are the studies for this land to say that it can be used? How will this new park change the demographics of the current neighrbood?” Mary Ann Albert Boucher asked. “Leaves the public to believe its safe forever when it is not.”
Those in opposition suggested that the Council hold off on voting on requesting Article 97 relief until after the debt-exclusion override vote takes place in November.
“You are putting the cart before the horse,” Denise Goulart Pascucci said.
Reginald Santos drove from his home in Salisbury to support the preservation of the ball field named after his uncle Joseph Mattos.
City leaders have varied opinions about the location of the proposed combined elementary school, which were expressed to the Times prior to the hearing.
For City Councilor James O’Hara, the city’s focus should be on maintaining what it has: current infrastructure and academic programming.
“The kids could learn in a tent,” O’Hara said. “It is not the building that makes the quality of education. It is the teachers.”
He continued, explaining that the public schools need to continue to invest into the schools’ existing programs and maintenance of their current facilities.
“Who should be held responsible that these schools are in deplorable conditions?” he asked. “Personally, we of the city should be ashamed of ourselves.”
Other city councilors want to take advantage of the opportunities to develop before they disappear.
“My concern is that we are crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s in every step that we take and we are doing that to the overall best interest of the city and trying not to shoot ourselves in the foot by not making the move and losing the opportunity,” Councilor-at-large Melissa Cox said.
The City Council will come together for its bi-monthly meeting tonight to vote on whether or not to request Article 97 relief from state Legislature in order to build on the property of 11 Webster St, including Mattos Field.
“Every opportunity has its own cost and it is different to other people,” Cox said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What: City Council meets to vote to decide whether or not it will request Article 97 relief from state legislature. Tuesday night’s meeting includes
Five public hearings
Loan authorization request for $3.3 million for water capital projects, including dam intake improvements, final design of the Babson water aeration project, sand media replacement and production of an emergency action plan for dams.
Loan Authorization Request for $3,730,000 for sewer capital projects, including Riverside and Niles sewer pump stations, and Water Pollution Control Facility upgrades would cover the replacement of water mains and lining in that area.
Amendment to Code of Ordinances’ Ch. 20 “Shellfish, Seaworms and Eels” Sec. 3 “Definitions”; Sec. 5 “Taking shellfish from contaminated areas”’ Sec. 7 “Closing of flats for Shellfish Taking”; Sec. 29 “Fees”; Sec. 30 “Limits” subsection (a) “Shellfish, commercial”; and Sec. 30 “Limits” subsection (b) “Shellfish, noncommercial.”
Amendment to Code of Ordinances’ Ch. 10 “Waterways Administration” Sec. 87 “Harbormaster Patrol details” by striking subsections (b) and (c) and adding new subsection (b) and (c).
The Cape Ann Surfers Union (CASU) will be presenting its case for expanded summer surfing hours at Good Harbor Beach. CASU are proposing that “current regulations be revised to extend surf hours at Good Harbor Beach to Labor Day,” according to their submitted petition that was signed by 199 community members.
Additional votes
The City Council will vote to adopt three special permits for 35 Fuller St. as its developers look to increase the number of residential condominium units from two three-bedroom units to four two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units for a total of six units.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
Commented
