BOSTON — An omnibus bill addressing issues critical to the lives of veterans in Massachusetts is being assembled and will likely be considered by the House and Senate in May, according to state Sen. Walter Timilty.
The Milton Democrat disclosed the plans during a Senate session Wednesday that featured the adoption of an order giving the Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs an extension, until June 15, to work on 25 bills.
Timilty co-chairs the committee with Rep. Linda Campbell and said they are working on the bill and planned to integrate aspects of the 25 bills covered by the extension order into the omnibus bill.
In October, Timilty and Campbell said the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder is an important one to the committee and the Legislature at large, and will likely be addressed in the omnibus bill.
