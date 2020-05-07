Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has projected that it will cost $117.9 million to run the city of Gloucester in the upcoming fiscal year.
While that number is a 3.08% increase from the fiscal 2020 budget, which accumulated to $114.3 million, the proposed budget for fiscal 2021, arrives at one of the most uncertain times of the decade.
"The proposed FY21 budget comes at a time of great local, national and international economic disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "Taking this into account, this budget ensures we are prepared for short- and long-term economic uncertainties."
Receiving unanimous approval from the City Council for her proposed budget for July 1 through June 30, 2021, on Tuesday evening, the mayor highlighted:
Gloucester Public Schools funding is proposed at $44,388,897, a $1.25 million or 2.90% increase over this year's budget.
Water Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $7,068,315, a $337,324 or 5.01% increase.
Sewer Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $9,030,824, a $577,697 or 6.83% increase.
Talbot Rink Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $308,685, a $25,790 or 7.70% decrease.
Waterways Enterprise Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase by nearly $6,500, a 1.42% increase.
Community Preservation Fund revenues and expenditures are proposed at $728,000.
"The City of Gloucester will continue to make key investments toward infrastructure, education and public safety efforts," Romeo Theken said. "Collective bargaining with city unions, rising fixed costs, and contractual obligations have required thoughtful strategies to maintain resources and fund core operations to meet the needs of the community and to ensure the effective delivery of services."
As the City Council accepted the mayor's proposed FY21 city budget, the Budget & Finance Standing Committee will conduct public meetings to review the city and school budgets on these dates:
Wednesday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m.
Agenda and meeting details will be posted online as meetings dates approach.
READING THE BUDGET
A PDF copy of the fiscal 2021 budget submission to the City Council is available on the city's website, gloucester-ma.gov, under Office of the Mayor.
Hard copies will also be available for the public to view in the city clerk's office at City Hall and the Gloucester Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library once both reopen to the public.