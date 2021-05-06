Navigating the financial effects of an ongoing pandemic, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has proposed a budget of $120 million to keep the city running next fiscal year.
The mayor’s proposed budget for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, is an increase from this year, which sat at $117.9 million. The fiscal 2022 budget proposes a year-over-year increase of 1.995%.
“Despite the challenges everyone faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's fiscal responsibility of $120 million general fund budget reflects nearly level-funded effort while still providing core services and emergency responses across the public departments and managers,” Romeo Theken said at Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting.
The budget includes a $45.6 million line item for Gloucester Public Schools.
The City Council accepted the mayor's proposed budget, and sent it to the Budget & Finance Standing Committee, which will conduct public meetings to review it.
Romeo Theken noted the "most significant new dynamic" item to this year's budget is federal funding for the city's schools for the next year.
While the city and school district did receive funds for COVID-19-related needs, Romeo Theken said that financial support did not cover all pandemic-related expenses.
“The lag in the federal process may create some cash flow issues as we wait for the reimbursement,” she said, noting that the long-term unknowns, the impacts on local revenues and the local aid Chapter 90 will all need to be addressed to maintain financial security.
“We must always be ready to protect our public health and protect our financial future also,” Romeo Theken added.
During Romeo Theken's administration, city leaders have tried to implement financial management practices to ensure long-term stability.
One example of this is the city's most recent credit evaluation, Romeo Theken explained, which resulted in maintaining a double A rating that will ensure that when Gloucester sells municipal bonds, it can get the best rates possible.
"Gloucester has not only been playing defense, but also been on offense by recruiting and getting new businesses to expand in Gloucester," the mayor said.
In March, the city received its third tax increment financing project agreement from the Commonwealth.
The TIFs (tax increment financing) are set to leverage 248 new jobs and $26 million in private investment in the city.
"Working closely with all of our leaders, I remain confident that the collective leadership and our stakeholders will ensure that we will all get through this together," Romeo Theken said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.