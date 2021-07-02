Gloucester’s public health director and her staff allegedly have been subjected to the same bullying from the mayor as other department heads who have filed hostile workplace complaints.
According to an April 22 email sent to the mayor’s attorney, Lenny Kesten, by Public Health Director Karin Carroll’s attorney, Meredith Fine, Carroll filed a formal complaint with the city’s Human Resource Department about the mayor’s treatment of a Health Department employee in 2018 where Romeo Theken berated and swore at an employee in front of Carroll and two members of the public during a meeting.
Three years later, according to Fine’s letter, Carroll informed the city’s human resources director that the mayor called her “that little (expletive)” to another city employee and that, on March 30, 2021, Romeo Theken told a local business owner to forward personal information about his employees to her so she could schedule their vaccines “because the idiots working for the city couldn’t get it done.”
Carroll announced Wednesday she would be resigning effective July 23.
In a follow-up interview, Fine did not reveal which local business owner was mentioned in her email. She noted that the business owner told this to a Health Department employee.
In a June 28 statement released by the city and signed by the mayor in response to the publishing of these emails between Fine and Kesten, Romeo Theken said that "Ultimately, there is no toxic workplace in City Hall."
Romeo Theken added that because of Carroll's concerns, she forwarded Fine's April 22, 2021, letter to the Attorney General.
The city's legal department and the AG's office did not return the Times' request for comment.
Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro, Jr., Community Development Director Jill Cahill, and former HR Director Donna Leete also filed complaints about the mayor's behavior.
An outside investigator hired by the city to review the complaints filed against the mayor in recent months found that Romeo Theken did not violate any laws, but has violated multiple city rules and standards of conduct.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.