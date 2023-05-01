With the summer bathing season fast approaching amid residents’ concerns about the safety of the creek at Good Harbor Beach, Mayor Greg Verga updated the City Council on Friday on efforts to find and resolve the issue of elevated bacteria levels at the popular swimming spot.
Last year, the city spent $120,000 to hire Woodard & Curran, an Andover consulting firm which specializes in water and environmental projects, to look into the source of elevated levels of enterococci bacteria that forced the creek’s closure to swimming in 2021 and 2022.
The presence of enterococci bacteria, which live in intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, serves as an indicator of fecal contamination of streams and rivers, and the possible presence of disease-causing pathogens that can sicken swimmers, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website.
This week, city Health Department, testing in advance of the summer season, showed the levels were so low, below 10 colony forming units per 100 milliliters, that the city covered up the “Creek Is Closed No Swimming” sign posted there. The accepted level for bathing in marine waters for a single sample is 104 CFU/100 mL, Verga said. The Health Department will continue to test the creek weekly throughout the summer.
“The initial review of the data continues to suggest that there is no one identifiable source of contamination and the testing results vary with location and changing weather patterns,” Verga wrote.
He wrote the creek’s working group has hired Woodward & Curran to synthesize the data further for a public presentation on Zoom the week of May 15.
The executive summary of the Woodard & Curran study says that “bacteria and source investigation was performed through a comprehensive sampling and visual inspection program.”
The study looked at drainage and sewer mains, seeking either “illicit discharges of wastewater” into storm drains or structural defects in sewer lines.
The study did not pinpoint one source of the contamination, but found the Good Harbor Beach and Creek closures “are currently dependent on rainfall.”
The executive summary of the study states:
- “No substantial bacteria sources were identified in the investigated drainage infrastructure discharging to Good Harbor Creek.”
- Closed-circuit TV investigations found locations in the Neptune Place cross-country and Hartz Street sewer mains “where sewage is susceptible to leaving out of the pipes when flows reach an elevated or surcharge capacity.”
- Surface water samples collected from both sides of the creek in dry weather identified bacteria concentrations above water quality standards in select samples. Lab analysis “did not identify a significant human source.” The mayor said the city is seeking state funding to see what impact birds might have on elevated bacterial levels in the creek.
- Surface water sampling in wet weather found bacteria concentrations above water quality standards in all eastern and western parts of the creek. Analysis showed “a significant human source for detected bacteria in samples collected immediately downstream of the Neptune Place cross-country sewer main, the Hartz Street sewer main, and the Thatcher Road crossing of the creek.”
The study said the city can expect closures to continue when sampling is done after heavy rain.
The mayor added the city is continuing to look for all possible sources of contamination, and that the Public Works and Health departments are reviewing the files and status of several septic systems in the Good Harbor Beach area.
The DPW’s work since the end of January includes the inspection of manholes on Hartz Street and Wise Place with no defects found; testing on the Thatcher Road sewer main did not detect exfiltration into the marsh or waterway; and CCTV inspection and cleaning of the sewer main on Hartz Street did not find defects. The DPW also installed sewer flow meters on Hartz and Whitham streets and conducted enterococci testing in 20 sites in the east and west creeks upstream from Good Harbor Beach footbridge, most yielding water quality results below the standards set for bathing beaches.
Creek concernsVerga’s update comes amid residents’ concerns about swimming in the creek. A couple of residents raised concerns during the City Council’s meeting on April 25.
A Change.org petition by a grassroots group called Clean the Creek has garnered 2,185 signatures in days. To sign the petition, you must be a Gloucester resident.
The petition states: “According to a recent investigation by the city, sewer infrastructure is one of the main causes of Good Harbor Beach creek pollution. Also heavy rains lead to significantly higher levels of bacteria such as enterococci … Exposure to Enterococci Bacteria can cause symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, pain when urinating, fatigue, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding gums, and subsequent infections that include meningitis, endocarditis, UTI, wound infections, sinus infections, and periodontitis. In our ongoing surveys a lot of these symptoms have been reported.”
The petition is asking the city to increase testing frequency and expand testing to other areas, find the underlying causes to address the issue head-on and “partner with state and federal government to gain the necessary support needed to solve the problem.”
The group is planning to start its own water testing of the creek, according to its Facebook page, which also noted the group had met with Verga and his team and the members were looking forward to working with them.
