Gloucester has a new chief administrative officer and the woman who has done the job for last seven months has resigned.
Nicole Kieser started as CAO on Monday. She was appointed by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 and is in the process of having her appointment confirmed by the City Council, which will take place in March.
"I know this position holds great responsibility and my goal is to provide honest and dedicated work to the mayor, the City Council and the city," Kieser wrote in an email to the Times. "I look forward to a partnership with the City Council and all departments that serve this community."
Interim CAO Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her position on Jan. 25. She took on the role in June 2020 when James Destino officially retired from the position.
Krawczyk and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken did not return the Times’ request for comment.
Kieser most recently worked as director of communications for Andover Public Schools. She announced in October that she would be seeking other opportunities but stayed on until January 2020.
At the time, she told the Times' sister paper, the Andover Townsman, "This was an opportunity that I had been looking at for a while. Someone had approached me asking me to consider it and the more I thought about it, I realized it was a going to be a good challenge for me and it was something I wanted to try and the timing was right.”
Andover schools Superintendent Sheldon Berman told the Townsman that Kieser did much more than rehash his statements into emails; she also managed all the district’s public records requests, which he said took her about 250 hours last year.
Prior to that, Kieser owned her own business.
In the email correspondence, Kieser said that Krawczyk is looking to spend more time with her family.
Krawczyk is listed on the city’s website as the CAO’s assistant and is committed to work through Kieser's transition. Her last day will be Friday, Feb. 12.
