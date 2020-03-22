When Lucy Glatfelter heard that the salon she rents from was going to have to close, she – alongside her coworkers – wept.
Salon 127 of 127 Eastern Ave. and numerous other personal care businesses in Gloucester were issued an emergency order to close by noon Sunday, March 22, by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken as a measure to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"Yesterday, at the end of the day, we cried because every morning we get up and we go to work and it is so social and you have friends that come in and they are your clients," Glatfelter explained later Sunday. "Now, you wake up and you don't know what to do with yourself because this nightmare is going on."
Personal care businesses include, but are not limited to hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, day spas, massage and bodywork establishments, tattoo piercing and body art establishments, aesthetics establishments, tanning salons, and gyms and fitness centers, including the Cape Ann YMCA.
"You just want your life to go back to normal," Glatfelter continued, adding that she has been a hair dresser for almost 28 years.
Before COVID-19 was on anyone's mind, sanitization was already a daily practice for hair dressers.
"Sanitization is a big thing for us to begin with. It is already in our brains to wash our hands constantly," Glatfelter said.
The increased risk of disease, however, has increased their already thorough cleaning regiment.
"We have been doing it all along, but when this broke off we were just doing it legit after every client," Glatfelter said. "It was like almost not worth being open because it was a lot of work. At the end of the day you were exhausted from doing it, and then you think about what is going on and it is very scary."
While some employees of personal care businesses are able to work from home, Glatfelter and hundreds of other employees aren't able to make money during the temporary closure.
"The hardship of it all is that we don't get paid," she explained. "We don't work, we don't get paid."
While the future is unknown, hair dressers like Glatfelter are keeping up with the list of clients they have built over the years.
"Right now, we don't know what to do," she said. "We are just trying to keep in touch with our clients with Facebook and by phone to tell them what is going on."
Hair salons are not the only personal care business affected by this emergency order.
Due to the statewide mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Cape Ann YMCA has closed its buildings to non-childcare participants until at least April 7.
For families who can keep their children at home, the YMCA has offered all 2,500 of its member families the option to unenroll temporarily and suspend their weekly tuitions.
"During these challenging times we are continuing to work and offer assistance to the community, and to our members and staff," said Tim Flaherty, executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA.
While in-gym workouts are closed for the time being, President and CEO of YMCA of the North Shore Chris Lovasco assured that its Ys, of which Cape Ann is one, will be providing members with virtual opportunities to stay healthy and connect with one another.
"When there are no pools to guard, no classes to teach, no kids to coach and no guests to welcome, it leaves hundreds of our hourly staff members without hours," Lovasco said. "We have continued to pay our staff including over 400 full-time staff members – many of whom are working from home while limited essential leadership and direct service staff are hands on as needed."
As the staff works toward their mission of "strengthening communities," the YMCA asks members – if possible – to continue to support the Y by maintaining a membership.
"I often say, membership dues have been the lifeblood of our mission since before Ys had facilities," Lovasco said. "They are more than feeds to use our centers, they symbolize your support of the Y and its commitment to the community."
The YMCA is offering more information and updates on its response to COVID-19 at www.northshoreymca.org/our-response-and-resources
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
