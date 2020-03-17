Mayor Sefatia Theken Romeo, Public Health Director Karin Carroll and Emergency Management Director and Assistant Fire Chief Joe Aiello declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening for the city of Gloucester in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
At this time, there are no known positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester, they said in a statement
This declaration will allow the city will be able to deploy the resources and personnel necessary and authorize city officials to issue additional directives to the public as the situation develops. It also creates a formal mechanism for the city to be reimbursed by the federal government for its emergency response.
Among the steps the city has already taken:
Closing City Hall, the City Hall Annex, Cape Ann Veterans Services Office and the Department of Public Works administrative offices for at least two weeks. City offices will have minimal staffing to assist residents on a case-by-case basis and will be available by phone and email. Residents are encouraged to use many of the city's online services for payments, building permits and dog licenses. Community issues can also be reported online.
Drop boxes are available at City Hall at the Warren Street entrance and at City Hall Annex on Pond Road for residents to drop off payments or documents for any city departments. The city is only accepting personal checks or money orders made out to the City of Gloucester in the drop boxes. Credit card payments may be made online.
Suspension of all non-emergency services at this time by the Gloucester Police and Fire Departments, which will still respond immediately to 911 emergencies. The departments' business lines may called for situations that can be resolved by phone, for any questions or additional information.
Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal.
Gloucester Public Schools are closed until at least Tuesday, April 7. To-go lunches, available for all students, now can be picked up at Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St., and Veterans Memorial Elementary School, 11 Webster St., Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and noon.
Closing the Rose Baker Senior Center, the Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library, Talbot Rink and Newhall Stadium until at least Tuesday, April 7.
"These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution so that the spread of the virus can be minimized and to promote social distancing," said Mayor Romeo Theken. "Your cooperation in this endeavor will be much appreciated."
The state has also set up the phone number 211 to answer questions that residents may have concerning COVID-19.
More information is available on the city's coronavirus website, https://gloucester-ma.gov/index.aspx?NID=1025
