Gloucester has decided to extend due dates for tax payments and specific applications for payment relief to assist residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken has authorized the extension of the due dates of:
Fourth quarter property tax payments from May 1 to June 1.
Applications for exemptions and deferrals of tax bills from April 1 to June 1.
"It is my hope that the acceptance of the above will ease at least some of the burden that our residents are experiencing during these trying times," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
Her decision came after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that allows municipalities to extend the property tax exemption and deferral deadline to June 1.
This came as a huge relief to many cities and towns as residents are cash-strapped and trying to make ends meet during a difficult time.
Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on April 6 extended the city's due date for property tax bills, stating that it gives residents more flexibility during the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19.
"During this challenging time, our priority and focus in the health and safety of all those who live in Boston," Mayor Walsh said. "Providing residents with more flexibility and options during this difficult time is crucial, and I encourage all residents to access the resources we have available."
Other municipalities such as Danvers and Salem have also extended their property tax deadlines to bring relief to those who may be struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis.
