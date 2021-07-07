Mayor faces new accusation

Another city employee has filed a complaint against Gloucester's mayor, this time for violating the city’s social media policy.
Community Development Grants Administrator Jaimie Corliss filed a formal complaint with the city’s Human Resource Department against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken for her recent Facebook posts related to ongoing personnel issues.
Although Corliss is also the Municipal Administrators Association president, she clarified to the Times that she did not file this complaint on behalf of the union.
“(Romeo Theken) is entitled to have a private personal identity,” Corliss told the Times on Friday. “But for (the posts) to be on the city official mayoral page, it really comes across (that the mayor’s statement) is the city’s stance.”
“This is wrong and totally against the social media policy,” she added.
Neither Romeo Theken nor a representative from the mayor's office returned the Times' requests for comment.
The complaint was sparked by two posts the mayor published to her city-specific Facebook page in response to interdepartmental conflicts that have been festering for months while Gloucester has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an outside investigation that looked at complaints previously made against the mayor revealed that she committed no legal violations but had violated city policies, Romeo Theken on June 22 posted a statement along with a summary of the investigator’s findings.
Six days later, on June 28, Romeo Theken posted a statement and documentation of concerns that had been expressed by Public Health Director Karin Carroll in an email that the Times had acquired through a public records request.
"There was no handbook on the pandemic so, throughout, I remained committed to the citizens of Gloucester, and I have fought every single day on their behalf, and that is what I believe a mayor should do," Romeo Theken wrote in her post.
'Demoralizing' details
Corliss explained in her complaint that the mayor, by posting these personnel documents and a statement expressing her opinion, violated multiple aspects of the city’s social media policy.
“The information the mayor has posted is highly biased and, by her own admission, in defense of herself,” Corliss wrote.
In her complaint, Corliss noted that posting personnel issues on Facebook is “threatening” and sends a message to city employees that any complaints will be used to “prop us up as villains and the mayor as a victim.”
“It is demoralizing and toxic,” she added.
As she outlines multiple sections of the social media policy, Corliss notes that personnel information, even if publicly disclosed, should not be posted by Gloucester officials on official city pages.
Corliss also questions why names of people interviewed in the investigation were not redacted in the investigation report, as she was assured that information would not be shared during the interview.
She also points out that the mayor responded to several commenters in the chat of the original posts.
“That is very clearly her official endorsement of these negative comments. Comments and sharing should have been turned off for this post, if it was truly about making the mayor's voice heard and not about launching a (public relations) campaign against the Health Department,” she wrote.
While the mayor’s comments on some of the chat feeds have since been deleted, her two original posts remain on her official mayoral page as of Tuesday, July 6.
“Beyond how these posts clearly violate the policy, this behavior continues to foster a toxic work environment for all employees,” Corliss wrote. “Not just those being discussed on Facebook.”
Health board also concerned
Corliss is not alone in her perspective.
The city’s Board of Health has informed the city’s Human Resources Department that it supports Corliss’ complaint and wants to see a change.
"The board concluded that we support (Corliss') concerns over the mayor's misuse of social media in violation of the city's 'Social Media Policy," Board Chair Rich Sagall wrote to the Human Resources Department on Friday. "The board considers (the mayor's) violations to be serious and we hope appropriate steps will be taken."
The day prior to contacting Human Resources, Board of Health members aired their concerns at a Thursday, July 1, meeting.
"I was very disheartened and angry, upset, concerned," board member Claudia Schweitzer said of the mayor's decision to post personnel matters on Facebook.
"Posting on social media ad hominem comments by those in office is out of bounds," member Joe Rosa said.
Board member Rob Harris agreed, stating "it was totally inappropriate."
Board member Fred Cowan was not present at the meeting.
Schweitzer added that the board, as of Thursday, had not received the mayor's statement that addresses the Board of Health's and Carroll's concerns.
"Why wasn't it sent to us?" she asked. "Using social media is totally inappropriate, and I find it very, very upsetting."
