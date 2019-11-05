Mayor, Gilman night's top vote getters 

Five candidates on Tuesday's ballot were running only against blank ballots, write-ins and any records they established in prior unopposed races.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken was the night's top vote getter by the numbers while Ward 4 Councilor Valeria Hanson Gilman was the dominant vote getter by percentage.
Romeo Theken won her third full term in office with no opposition. She secured 91 percent of votes cast for mayor. Voters wrote in names that combined totaled 9 percent of votes cast. Of the 5,330 voters who took part in the election, 22 percent did not vote in the race for mayor.
Romeo Theken defeated City Councilor Paul McGeary and Daniel J. Ruberti in 2015 with 56 percent of the vote and routed Francisco Scalafino in 2015 with 86 percent of votes cast for mayor.
Four of the city's five ward councilors also ran this year without opposition: Ward 1 Councilor R. Scott Memhard, Ward 3 Councilor Steven LeBlanc, Gilman and Ward 5 Councilor Nolan.
Gilman was re-elected with 98.09 percent of her ward's votes; 19 were write-ins.
Memhard was re-elected with 95.94 percent of votes cast. There were 34 write-ins.
LeBlanc was re-elected with 96.93 percent of the vote. There were 21 write-ins.
Nolan was re-elected with 97.98 percent of the 939 votes cast; 19 were write-ins.
Romeo-Theken, in a brief interview, attributed her lack of an opponent to a strong City Hall operation and broad community engagement with her administration. "We're doing great," she said, adding: "We're doing pretty good as a city for the first time in a long time."
As for the new term, she said she has no surprises in store. She said she's "sweating" out of fear of what climate change will produce. "You don't know what Mother Nature will bring," she said. Also on her agenda, she said, will be completing previously announced initiatives that include putting up a new city website; appointing members to the Human Rights and Disabilities Commission; and moving forward with the Harbor Plan.
Councilor at-Large Paul Lundberg, the sitting council president, did not run for a fourth term. In a brief interview at City Hall while candidates and supporters waited for election results, he said he was comfortable with his decision to step aside.
