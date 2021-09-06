Gloucester’s six mayoral candidates are expected to face off in second debate hosted Magnolia Library and Community Center on Wednesday.
The candidates are Brian Pollard, Robert Russell, Francisco Sclafani, Greg Verga, John Harvey Jr., and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Magnolia Library and Community Center President Chris Boucher will be moderating the debate, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.at the library at 1 Lexington Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
"The Magnolia Library and Community Center is excited to welcome the mayoral candidates for a debate focused on city-wide questions as well as questions specific to Ward 5,” event organizer Kiley Davis said.
The debate is open to the general public, but the library is requiring all attendees to wear a mask when entering the building and throughout the event. Vaccinated candidates will not be required to be masked during the debate.
Questions will be predetermined, but not provided to candidates in advance. Questions will be finalized by the Magnolia Library & Community Center Board of Directors and will be a mix of submissions from local residents as well as ones crafted by the MLCC Board.
One question, which will not be pre-screened, will be from a member of Gloucester High School's Class of 2022.
The event will be livestreamed by 1623 Studios and available on its Facebook page as well as Comcast Channel 12.
Because six candidates hope to fill the corner office, it forces a preliminary, since by city charter only two names can appear on the election ballot on Nov. 2. The preliminary election is Sept. 14.
The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot or to vote by mail for the preliminary election is also Wednesday, Sept. 8.
