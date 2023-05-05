Mayor Greg Verga says he hopes some offices in City Hall can reopen Monday after a small fire broke out in the basement late Wednesday night, shuttering the historic building for city business Thursday and Friday.
“The swift response by the Fire Department prevented what could have been a devastating fire,” Verga said in a prepared statement Thursday morning. “Our city departments will be working throughout the day to reopen City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., as quickly as possible.”
Verga said in an interview Thursday afternoon he had just spoken with Public Works Assistant Director of Operations Joe Lucido and Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill for an update.
“We would like to be back in by Monday,” Verga said. City Hall is usually open only a half-day on Fridays.
About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gloucester dispatchers received a call from the city’s alarm contractor that a general alarm had been struck at City Hall.
First-responding firefighters reached City Hall within minutes, according to fire Chief Eric Smith. They reported smoke and fire coming from a basement office, bringing multiple additional crews to the scene for critical support.
The fire was reported knocked down by about 11:43 p.m. Fire crews cleared the scene about 2:06 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported.
Verga said the fire in the basement was contained to the Archives office where volunteers meet and not the “physical archive” itself. The location of the fire can be seen from Dale Avenue where a window is boarded up on the left side of the building as you face it.
The fire was contained to about a third of a 6-foot by 15-foot room. He was told that if the fire had burned for another five minutes it might have made its way up a chase to the city’s Legal Department above.
City crews are assessing fire damage in the basement, and possible smoke damage in the remainder of the building. Verga said a company has come in with air scrubbers and is cleaning surfaces due smoke damage. The cleanup could take a few weeks, he said.
Departments located in City Hall — Archives, City Assessor, City Auditor, City Clerk, Legal Department, Payroll, Personnel, Purchasing, Treasurer-Collector, and the Mayor’s Office — are closed Friday, which is a half day, Verga said. Those who wish to conduct business with these departments are asked to contact them by email, or by using appropriate online services through the city website.
All other city buildings remain open, including the City Hall Annex, 3 Pond Road.
Verga said City Hall employees were let into the building for a time Thursday morning to pickup their laptops so they could work remotely. While the hope is to reopen City Hall on Monday, Verga said there is a plan to move the Purchasing Department to the conference room on the first floor because the office is in close proximity to where much of the cleanup activity is located.
Verga added he was in the building on Thursday, and while it smelled of smoke, “it wasn’t horrible,” crediting the work of the air scrubbers for helping to clean the air.
No cause has been determined. The investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department, Gloucester Police Department, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office remains active and ongoing.