After interdepartmental conflicts prompted a recent outside investigation of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s behavior toward staffers, the mayor and all city managers underwent training on creating and keeping a respectful workplace.
Professional trainers from the University of Massachusetts' Boston Collins Center, who are subject matter experts regarding best practices for establishing a respectful workplace, led the workshops.
Gloucester's managers and assistant managers attended an in-person seminar with morning and afternoon block sessions at Kyrouz Auditorium on June 24.
Romeo Theken attended a separate one-on-one session — at the request of the Collins Center trainers — using the same packet of information as is standard practice for town managers and mayors on July 1, Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo said in a prepared statement sent to the Times.
“To establish the best working environment, we must follow best practices to ensure we are being mindful and respectful of all our staff,” Dougwillo said in the statement. “The journey of self-improvement never truly ends, so we are thrilled to welcome this training seminar with UMass Boston Collins Center to continue management workshops for our city.”
Nearly all managers and some city councilors attended the respectful workplace training, which included lessons and modules presented by a professional consultant. According to a statement from the city, any managers absent will be required to attend a make-up session scheduled within the next few weeks.
The mayor’s session included additional in-depth discussion on how the keeping a workplace respectful impacts her role as mayor and best management practices. The investigation into complaints about the Romeo Theken's behavior found that evidence did not support claims of legal violations, but that she did violate the city’s Standards for Professional Communication in the Workplace by using profane language.
"The workshop instructors offered insights and advice that I know will help me continue to grow as a manager and as a mayor," Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "It was a positive educational experience and one that I value. But this is only the beginning — we must continue to engage in these types of workshops and educational experiences. As long as we continue on this path, we will all be successful together."
For some managers who attended the June 24 session, the training was a success.
"The training was good," fire Chief Eric Smith told the Times on Friday. "It is great that we are continuing the management education process and this really focuses on the lens of the respectful workplace."
City Councilor Jen Holmgren said that being able to meet with managers in-person was a real treat after a year and a half of Zoom calls.
"It was really nice to be back in Kyrouz and to be face-to-face with all of these professionals," she said Friday. "The people who are there are so dedicated to their positions."
"It is always nice to see those friendly faces," Holmgren added.
Her word to summarize the training: Affirming.
"I am going to be able to take the information that I got for the training and apply it to my other jobs and interactions," she explained.
As the city looks to move forward into the summer months, the human resources department noted in its statement that it is focused on training employees in a variety of important and relevant topics, completing the policy audit and updating the personnel ordinance, “so as to ensure progressive gains toward a modern workforce.”
