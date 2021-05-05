After a year like none other, some Gloucester residents are looking to grab an oar and navigate the uncharted waters of local politics.
And with all terms ending on Dec. 31, this year’s local election is anyone’s game.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken says she won't be sitting the election out, although as of Friday she had yet to pull ballot nomination papers.
“I am planning on running for re-election,” Romeo Theken wrote in a May 1 email to the Times. “My administration has worked hard to improve our community for the residents, businesses and citizens of Gloucester and we continue to do so.”
Romeo Theken may have two competitors for the position, according to the City Clerk's Office, as Joseph W. Polizza and Brian J. Pollard have both pulled papers.
Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan is the only incumbent to have pulled papers .
Vincent A. Orlando is seeking a place on the City Council as Ward 2 councilor and Carlton B. McKay Jr. is aiming to be Ward 3's councilor.
Gregory P. Verga, a former city councilor, is running for councilor-at-large.
No one has pulled papers for a chance to represent Ward 1 or 4 on the council.
William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein have put their hats in the ring for a chance to help the public schools sail forward into a year of in-person learning by being on the district's six-member School Committee.
School Committee incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson, and Laura B. Wiessen have also pulled papers to keep their seats.
Gloucester's preliminary elections, if necessary, are set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect wnough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminary runs in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city's four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminary runs for those slots.
For those interested in running, it takes 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot for mayor, 150 signatures to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27.
The deadline to submit nomination papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is also July 27 at 5 p.m.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.