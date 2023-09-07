‘Mayor of Cocktail Cove’ remembered

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The body of a man found in the waters between the Misery Islands and Bakers Island off Beverly last week has been identified as 73-year-old Stephen Brodecki.
A photo of Brodecki’s boat, the Sea Shepherd, showing a wreath hanging from the prow was posted by Manchester Mooring Service on its website over the weekend. The memorial referred to Brodecki as the “Mayor of Cocktail Cove.”
“He was a friend to everyone,” said Tom Baker, the owner and operator of Manchester Mooring, on Wednesday. “He was a skilled mechanic — everything from airplane engines to heavy equipment.
“He was a fixture at the Lynn Yacht Club and Rose Marine in Gloucester,” Baker said. “He knew everybody. He knew everybody’s families and their boats and he would help anybody out there with their boats and boating issues and he would expect nothing in return.”
Baker said Brodecki was also an Eagle Scout whose boat was moored at his own personal mooring at Misery Island. For the past week, boaters have been leaving flowers there in his memory.
“He was one of those guys who could fix anything,” Baker said. “He was well known to all of the local lobstermen on the North Shore. He would help them all the time with broken-down vessels. He just wanted their friendship in return.”
Brodecki knew everybody at Caterpiller Inc. – the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives, Baker said.
Baker said Brodecki, who hailed from Reading, had fished recreationally from his boat, but recently retired from that pursuit, adding Brodecki lived on the Sea Shepherd for much of the past seven years.
“He was a close family friend,” Baker said.
Baker also said he, along with several people who knew Brodecki, were taken aback at his death.
“We were all shocked,” he said. “He was as sharp as a tack. It came as a complete surprise for everybody who knew him.”
The Beverly Police Department initially received a call from a fisherman on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 8:20 a.m., reporting a body was found in the water near the Misery Islands, which are situated about a half-mile out from West Beach in Beverly Farms and managed by The Trustees of Reservations.
A short time later, the Fire Department issued a notice that its Marine 1 unit was working with the harbormaster on an incident just offshore by the Misery Islands.
Beverly police spokesman Mike Boccuzzi said this week the boat was found moored at the Misery Islands while Brodecki’s body was found farther in the direction of Beverly waters to the west.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Beverly police had no comment on the cause of death or the preliminary findings of the investigation, according to Boccuzzi.