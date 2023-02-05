While many residents know Dr. Seuss wrote “Green Eggs and Ham,” many may not know the mayor of the America’s oldest seaport has written a children’s book called “Fresh Eggs.”
“Fresh Eggs” is based on Mayor Greg Verga’s construction of a chicken coop in his backyard when his now grown kids were young and inquisitive.
Verga plans to bring his book, illustrated by James Balkovek, with its educational lesson of sustainable growing practices and the importance of engaging kids in the experience of keeping hens to kindergartners at Veterans Memorial Elementary School (in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street) on Thursday, Feb. 9.
He will do so as one of a series of local authors reading to students on Cape Ann as the nonprofit First R Foundation literacy program celebrates Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary. Verga plans to read his book aloud and distribute copies of “Fresh Eggs” to students.
First R’s festivities commenced with the presentation of Virginia Lee Burton’s “Katy and the Big Snow,” the celebrated 1943 tale set in “Geopolis,” a town modeled after Burton’s beloved Gloucester.
Verga’s appreciation for education stems from having served on the Gloucester School Committee for eight years.
“I am excited to be a part of the First R Foundation’s literacy program and to share my book with Gloucester’s students,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “Reading is such a huge part of a child’s education, and I hope that my book will inspire them to read more and to pursue their own passions and interests.”
Verga has been a longtime supporter and reader in First R’s literacy program.
The goal of the foundation is to improve reading and comprehension skills of young children in a school environment through oral reading of books by professional, political, and civic leaders of the Cape Ann community.
The volunteers leave a copy of the book with each classroom teacher. In addition, First R will distribute individual copies of books written by local authors and set on Cape Ann to each kindergartner and first grader several times during the quadrennial year.
Verga’s “Fresh Eggs” will be the first book individually distributed in 2023.
“Studies are proving that reading on tablets and phones is not the same as reading a hardcopy book,” First R’s Executive Director Pat Earle said. “When children are introduced to books early on, they can comprehend better, develop better executive functioning skills, and manage their time better.”
First R Foundation is a nonprofit formed with the purpose of fostering a love of reading in students from an early age. Earle funds the program through private donations and can purchase 30 books a month for classrooms. Since its founding in 2002, the foundation has grown to more than 50 volunteers and has gifted more than 10,000 books to kindergartners and firstgraders. For additional resources and information, visit First R at firstrfoundation.org.