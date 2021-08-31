Gloucester voters who missed the first debate between the six candidates campaigning for mayor still have a chance to catch it.
1623 Studios filmed the Aug. 27 debate, featuring candidates John Harvey Jr., Brian Pollard, Robert Russell, Francisco Sclafani, Greg Verga, and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken and hosted by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann.
All questions were drawn up by the league, a nonpartisan organization which does not support or oppose any individual candidate for public office.
1623 Studios is airing the debate on Channel 12 on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., Thursday at 1 p.m., Friday at 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Voters also can find video of the debate at gloucestertimes.com and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/1MP-bEBz0sM