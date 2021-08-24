The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann will be hosting the first mayoral debate live with all six candidates at the end of this week.
The debate is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Mayoral candidates Francisco Sclafani, Greg Verga, John Harvey Jr., Brian Pollard, Robert Russell and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken have said they will attend.
“We are grateful to the Sawyer Free Library for allowing us to film the debate in the Friends Room, to 1623 Studios for filming the debates, and to all six candidates who have agreed to participate,” said debate moderator June Michaels of Rockport.
While the public is not allowed to attend the event in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, 1623 Studios will livestream the event on its Facebook page.
All questions will be drawn up by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, a nonpartisan organization which does not support or oppose any individual candidate for public office.
The league plans to have six questions and allow up to two minutes each for the first two speakers to respond, before opening up the question for rebuttal and discussion among all six candidates. Each candidate will have the opportunity to speak first and second on one question, and everyone will have the opportunity to speak on every question.
There will be no opening remarks from the candidates.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.