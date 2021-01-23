MBTA adds weekends, shuttle buses to Rockport line

Under the MBTA's new winter schedule, more trains and buses will roll through Cape Ann beginning Saturday.
The MBTA commuter rail is offering weekend service on the Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence and Middleborough lines starting Jan. 23.
On the weekends, the Rockport line will begin and end in Beverly because of the MBTA's project to replace the Gloucester Drawbridge which carries the rail over the Annisquam River. Shuttle buses will replace all rail service on all Rockport line stops.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s new winter schedule also increases weekday service on the Newburyport/Rockport, Middleborough and Fairmount lines beginning Monday, Jan. 25. On weekdays, there will be no trains on the Rockport line after 10 p.m. and service will begin and end in West Gloucester and Manchester on designated outbound trips. Commuters will be bused to and from the line's last stops.
On both weekdays and weekends, the shuttle buses may leave intermediate stops ahead of schedule. Bicycles will not be allowed on the buses.
The new schedules are available at www.MBTA.com and major stations. The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board approved the changes in December.
The changes come as the representatives from the MBTA identified that ridership has continued to remain low during the pandemic. Approximately 8% of regular weekday ridership was seen during the morning rush hour period in the fall of 2020 compared to the previous year.
Since March, Keolis and the MBTA have introduced new technologies, such as electrostatic sprayers, to help sanitize passenger areas quickly and thoroughly. As part of this enhanced cleaning, they say added attention is given to touch surfaces, employee areas, and air filtration systems. All coach cars continue to be cleaned at least every 24 hours as a protection for passengers and train crews.