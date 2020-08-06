BOSTON — The MBTA is amending its bus schedules later this month to meet increased demand and prevent overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.
Service is being added on 23 routes effective Aug. 30, while some routes with low ridership or routes with other service options nearby will have service frequency reduced or will continue to have service suspended, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement Wednesday.
Also, routes that were halted during the pandemic will resume operations and some routes that have been operating on a reduced Saturday schedule will begin operating weekday service or close to it.
Also, effective Sept. 1, CharlieTicket and cash fares will be lowered to CharlieCard prices, the T said.