MBTA cutback concerns voiced

BEVERLY - Public officials representing the North Shore raised concerns Tuesday night about a proposal by the MBTA to temporarily shut down weekend service on all commuter rail lines and end weekday train service at 9 p.m.
State Sen. Joan Lovely of Salem, State Rep. Brad Hill of Ipswich and State Rep.-elect Sally Kerans of Danvers all expressed reservations about those service cuts during a public meeting hosted by the MBTA on Zoom.
"The North Shore heavily depends on the tourism industry for its economy," Hill said. "If weekend service is cut and not restored in timely fashion, our economy here on the North Shore would be horrible."
The virtual public hearing was one of 11 that the MBTA has scheduled to discuss the agency's plan to make temporary cuts in service across the system to deal with low ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. MBTA officials said ridership has dropped so much during the pandemic that the agency is running near-empty trains, buses and ferries on some routes.
"We do not want to reduce service," MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville said. "The pandemic has changed where and how people travel."
The MBTA has proposed a series of service cuts to commuter rail, rapid transit and bus service to try to ward off a potential $579 million budget gap. The cuts would be temporary and targeted to routes with low ridership, officials said, with services being gradually restored as ridership returns to normal.
The MBTA's fiscal advisory board is scheduled to vote on the proposed cuts on Dec. 7.
Cuts specific to the North Shore include the elimination of bus routes from Main Street in Peabody to Haymarket Square in Boston; the North Beverly train station to Salem Depot; Salem Depot to Central Square in Lynn; and Danvers Square to Salem Depot. The Prides Crossing train station in Beverly would be one of six stations to be closed.
Lovely said she has heard from constituents who rely on the commuter rail to get to work on weekends. She asked if the MBTA would consider keeping at least one trip in and out of Boston on weekends and also one trip after 9 p.m. on weekdays. Lovely said she understood the closing of the Prides Crossing station because ridership there is so low. The Beverly Farms train station is about one mile away.
Kerans, who won election to the 13th Essex District in November, pointed out that the communities that she represents - Danvers, West Peabody and Middleton - do not have access to commuter rail.
"Hopefully we can get a reconfigured bus route so people can drive to downtown Danvers and get quickly to the train in Beverly or Salem without taking a circuitous route through the (Northshore) mall," she said.
Lynn resident Kathy Paul criticized the MBTA for cutting services for people who need them the most.
"We're the low-income people," she said "We need to be remembered."
