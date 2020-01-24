BEVERLY -- The MBTA has doubled the price of parking at its garage in Beverly in the agency's latest effort to calibrate just how many people use the facility.
The MBTA raised the price from $2 to $4 on Jan. 1. Spokeswoman Lisa Battiston said the increase was prompted by the "very high demand" for the 494-space garage, which is located next to the train station.
In the three weeks since the price change, the garage has gone from being full most weekdays by 8 a.m. to about 90 percent full on average in the morning, based on figures posted on an MBTA Twitter account that tracks parking vacancies at its properties.
Commuter Paul Mulligan said he is "shocked" at the impact the price change has had on the availability of spaces.
"It used to be if you got here at 7:40 (a.m.), you'd be getting the last few spots," Mulligan said as he waited for a train on Friday morning. "Since the price went up, I can easily get a spot."
The hike to $4 is the latest price change at the Beverly garage, which was built at a cost of $34 million. The parking fee was set at $5 when it opened in 2014. But with the garage only about half full on a daily basis, the MBTA dropped the price to $2 in September 2018.
The average daily usage soared to nearly 100%, but also left commuters frustrated at the lack of spaces.
Since the increase to $4, the garage has been full on only one day, according to MBTA figures. Otherwise, the occupancy rate on weekday mornings has ranged from a low of 70% to a high of 97%.
Aaron Clausen, the director of planning and community development for the city of Beverly, said municipalities shoot for about an 85 percent occupancy rate when they are setting prices for parking spots because they want to make sure there are always spots available for residents and visitors.
Clausen said the MBTA has a different responsibility — to get people to use the commuter rail — but the concept of having a few spaces available still applies.
"You don't want to send people away," he said. "You want it at the right utilization rate where someone feels like they can show up and get a parking space."
Andrea Leary, executive director of the North Shore Transportation Management Association, said it's difficult to know the impact of the price increase on commuters' habits, but added, "I do think it's a shame if we're taking people away from riding the commuter rail because of an increase in parking."
Jon Hurst, a regular train commuter from Beverly, said there would be more room for commuters if the MBTA did not lease out spaces in the garage to nearby apartment buildings. The agency leases 70 spaces to Holmes Beverly and 16 to Depot Square.
Hurst also noted that the $4 price for the garage is now the same as the cost to park at the Montserrat and North Beverly train stations.
"If the price increase has alleviated the problem at least for the time being, that's a very good thing," he said. "People rely on the T and if you can't park, what are you supposed to do?"
Mulligan said the previous $2 parking fee was "so cheap as to be ridiculous," and that he will continue to use the garage despite the increase to $4.
"I can live with that," he said.
Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
