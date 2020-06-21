BOSTON — As Massachusetts enters the second part of Phase 2 in its reopening plan, the MBTA will provide face coverings to riders who do not have them as part of a new safety campaign General Manager Steve Poftak plans to highlight Monday.
Coverings will be made available in key stations for the next two weeks, and the T will also launch a messaging campaign to emphasize the importance of face coverings and maintaining distance from other passengers.
T officials had said for weeks that they will not deny service to anyone not wearing a mask or similar covering, noting that Gov. Charlie Baker's executive order allows those with medical reasons not to abide.
The MBTA is also planning to boost its service levels starting on Sunday, pushing the Blue Line back to regular weekday service and increasing frequency on the Red, Orange, Green and Mattapan Lines as well as buses.
Poftak will visit the Ashmont Station lobby on the Red Line at 7 a.m. Monday to tout the forthcoming changes and the "Ride Safer" campaign.