The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will be moving the location of idling trains after a number of residents complained of the noise levels.
“Engine Hold” signs have been installed directly behind the XP Power company building at 11 Kondelin Road in the Cape Ann Industrial Park where the trains with a longer “dwell time” are now required to idle while waiting to head south bound.
MBTA Deputy Administrator Jody Ray explained that “dwell time” is the amount of time that the trains wait between arrival at West Gloucester outbound and its scheduled return departing from West Gloucester inbound.
Ray confirmed at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that Keolis Commuter Service managers will be out at the tracks to ensure that engineers are idling in the designated area.
The idling is a result of an ongoing construction project that has changed in scope due to unexpected issues.
The work to replace the Gloucester drawbridge, which carries the Rockport Line over the Annisquam River, started in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
MBTA’s Senior Director of Bridge Program Brad Nicoll noted that one track should be back in service in the summer of 2021.
It’s been a long road
The initial project was perceived to be a repair project, Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr explained, with the hopes that the MBTA would be able to continue commuter rail service.
“From its inception, there wasn’t the necessity of having a lot of train idling because the train was reduced to slow speeds to transit the bridge, but there wasn't the need for the train to be detained for long periods of time,” Tarr explained.
After inspection, however, the weakness of some of the critical structural components of the bridge deemed to be unsafe to move forward with the original plan.
Both tracks were closed as a result.
“We have likened this project to renovating a hundred year old house where you are never quite sure when you open up the walls,” said Katie Choe, MBTA’s Chief of Capital Delivery. “And that is really what we found with this 110-year old bridge.”
As construction of the bridge is well underway, the MBTA has staged the trains south of the West Gloucester Train Station while a shuttle transports riders between Rockport and West Gloucester. This is where the trains sit, unable to turn off, until they are directed to their next destination.
With the shuttle bus in place and the MBTA’s ridership on the commuter rail at 7 to 10% from what they would normally see during this time last year, Choe confirmed the project is on schedule and safer for the contractor.
Hearing everything and everyone
While the goal is to make a safer commute for trains that travel over the Annisquam Bridge, the project has caused a disturbance for their neighbors.
Cape Ann residents who live near the railroad have had, as Woodward Avenue Jane Gagliardi said, their “quality of life” disturbed as the noise of trains idling outside West Gloucester train station has gotten worse over time.
Gagliardi is not alone in her sentiment as Laurel Trudel misses her quiet, peaceful neighborhood.
Trudel explained she lives with “bells, whistles, and vibrations” as idling trains at West Gloucester train station have been keeping her awake at night.
For the 40 years that Ken Burdsall has lived in Gloucester, he has never seen - rather heard - anything like this.
“It is just ridiculous,” he said.
As the MBTA affirmed they are working on a solution, they also spent Tuesday night’s meeting clarifying why there are so many bells, whistles, and vibrations.
Ray explained anytime a train is moving within the platform area of a station, the bell has to be ringing by federal law.
“It is not an option,” he said. “It has to remain on until the train leaves the platform.”
He added trains are required by federal law to sound its horn when it is changing directions and whenever they see anybody on or about the tracks.
Why the trains can’t be turned off while waiting for their next trip is a matter of safety, Ray said.
“The big reason is the train’s brakes run on air pressure,” he explained. “The trains have an air compressor on board and if the engine is not running it is not producing air for the brakes. If you were to shut off a train and you have an air leak, that train could actually begin rolling and get moving someplace where it is not supposed to be.”
The trains remain on, he noted, so that the air brakes remain charged to the proper pressure.
“An open line of communication is key,” City Council President Steve LeBlanc said, noting that they will work with the MBTA, residents and other city officials to continue the conversation in the coming months.
