Shuttle buses will be replacing the MBTA commuter trains between West Gloucester and Rockport this weekend.
Commuters riding between West Gloucester and Rockport can expect to be transported by shuttle bus on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority continues to work on the four-year Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project.
“The shuttle buses between West Gloucester and Rockport will operate on normal train schedule on that weekend,” according to the MBTA’s official website. “Bicycles are not permitted on shuttle buses.”
New foundation elements are now being installed for the south side from the trestle.
“In its current phase, the project is constructing the temporary works bridge/trestle to stage the bridge construction from,” Lisa Battiston of the MBTA said.
Additional work done in Stage 1 includes the demolition of the southern half of the timber trestle, diversion of all train traffic to the existing northerly track, and installation of a control house and in-water foundations on the south side.
“To reduce service disruptions, work will be completed in two phases. Half the bridge will be demolished while the other side remains open. When the first phase is complete, work on the other side will begin,” according to MBTA’s website.
After the first stage, the MBTA will move on to constructing a new south bridge/track and a new north bridge/track.
The MBTA estimates the bridge will be fully replaced by 2022. The project began in 2018.
According to the MBTA, the conclusion of the entire project will include new side-by-side single track moveable bridges, an updated east approach trestle with pre-stressed box beams on top of drilled shafts, and a control tower relocated on the Gloucester Station side of the bridge.
As the project is estimated to be completed in 2022, commuter rail riders will be periodically offered alternate transportation.
“The MBTA is currently operating a regular commuter rail schedule,” Battison said. “Every effort has been made to maintain service through regular rail service or, in some cases, alternate shuttle service.”
Updated details of this weekend’s alternate shuttle service can found at https://www.mbta.com/diversions/rockport-line
