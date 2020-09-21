If You Watch

What: Representatives of the MBTA will give an update and presentation about the Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project during City Council's meeting.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 21; Meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Zoom. Join from computer, smart device at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88456381278; or phone, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 884 5638 1278