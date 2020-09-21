A four-year construction project will be a topic of administrative conversation Tuesday evening.
Representatives from the MBTA will give a short status update on the Gloucester Drawbridge Replacement Project at the beginning of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The work to replace the Gloucester drawbridge, which carries the Rockport Line over the Annisquam River, started in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
The finished project will include:
- New side-by-side single-track moveable bridges.
- Updated east approached trestle with pre-stressed box beams on top of drilled shafts.
- Relocated control tower. The tower moves to the Gloucester Station side of the bridge.
While the MBTA works to replace the drawbridge over the Annisquam River, an alternative transportation service — which fully replaces all weekday and weekend trains with a free shuttle bus between Rockport, Gloucester and West Gloucester stations — will be in place through the summer of 2021.
Neighbors south of the West Gloucester rail station — now the end of line — have complained about trains idling in the area. The T said is looking for solutions to that problem.
Details of the shuttle bus schedule can be found at mbta.com/diversions/newburyport-rockport-line.
