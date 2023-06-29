MBTA Transit Police: Rockport cop responsible for crash

ROCKPORT — A Rockport Police officer was at fault in a crash earlier this month between an MBTA commuter rail train and a Rockport Police cruiser, the top cop at the MBTA Transit Police Department said in response to a public records request from the Gloucester Daily Times.
Superintendent Richard Sullivan said on Tuesday that Rockport Police Officer David LoConte was responsible for the June 4 crash at the Pooles Lane rail crossing.
“The (MBTA) Transit Police Department has concluded the Rockport Police cruiser operator failed to exercise reasonable care and caution while approaching and ultimately traveling through a railroad yard/crossing and is directly responsible for the accident,” said Sullivan in an e-mail to the Times.
“We are grateful no one was seriously injured and would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to always use caution in and around railroad crossings/train yards.”
Asked to comment on the MBTA Transit Police finding, Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira referred questions to police Chief John Horvath.
On Wednesday, Horvath said LoConte has recovered from his injuries and has returned to work.
“The crash that took place on June 4, 2023, was an unfortunate incident,” said Horvath. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We appreciate the support of the MBTA personnel and assistance of all the first responders on that evening. The Police Department is conducting an administrative review of the incident and is awaiting the MBTA investigative report for further details.”
Crash details
Sullivan said the just before the crash, which took place about 8 p.m. as the commuter rail train was departing Rockport Station, the train’s engineer noticed a marked Rockport Police cruiser approach the crossing.
At the time, the train was traveling inbound (southwest) and the cruiser was traveling southeast, according to Sullivan.
“According to the engineer, as the cruiser approached the crossing, she made direct eye contact with the cruiser’s operator,” wrote Sullivan in email. “The engineer further stated based on the aforementioned eye contact, she fully assumed the cruiser’s operator would stop. Noteworthy, at this time the train is approaching the crossing, I emphasize, the train has the right of way.”
“The train’s engineer immediately activated the emergency brake system but still made contact with the driver-side rear quarter panel of the cruiser.”
Both Sullivan and Horvath said LoConte sustained minor injuries in the crash. LoConte was taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
Sullivan said MBTA Transit Police concluded the cruiser’s lights and siren were not activated and LoConte was not responding to a call for service at the time of the incident.
Also, Transit Police determined that since the crash took place around 8 p.m. and sunset in Rockport was due to begin at 8:16 p.m., “there was adequate natural lighting for one to view the local environment’s surroundings.”
Investigators were unable to determine whether LoConte came to a complete stop prior to entering the crossing.
Public records request
The information provided by Sullivan was offered after the Gloucester Daily Times made a Freedom of Information request for the MBTA police report on the crash. Sullivan himself called the Times on Tuesday saying the MBTA Transit Police report about the crash would take weeks to produce.
Rockport Police, after a different public records request, released a partially redacted version of its report of the crash. According to that report, LoConte reported the collision moments after it took place.
On Sunday June 4, Rockport police Officer Jared Lopez reported, “At approximately (8:04 p.m.) I responded to the area of Station Square for a radio transmission from my partner Officer LoConte stating the following: ‘Control, I’ve been involved with an accident with a train.’”
The report shows Rockport and Gloucester rescue personnel were en route by 8:05 p.m.
Lopez reported he arrived at the Pooles Lane crossing, left his vehicle and ran to the driver’s side of LoConte’s cruiser.
“I then saw Officer LoConte staring straight ahead with his eyes slowly shutting,” the report reads.
At approximately 8:08 p.m., paramedics from Gloucester Fire and Beauport Ambulance arrived and LoConte was taken to Beverly Hospital at 8:29 p.m., according to the Rockport Police report.
Police indicated they entered the MBTA train and spoke with the conductor.
The partially redacted report indicates MBTA Transit Police took over the investigation at 9:24 p.m. The report further states the 10 passengers on the train suffered no injuries.
In the meantime, Vieira said town officials are trying to determine what to do with the damaged cruiser.
“A new cruiser costs approximately $73,000 (based on latest capital budget approval at Town Meeting),” Vieira said. “We are awaiting the insurance company’s assessment before a replace or repair decision is made.”
