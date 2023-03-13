In advance of a winter storm impacting the state tonight and through Wednesday, the MBTA and Keolis Boston are preparing the system prior to the arrival of snow and forecasted high winds.
In addition, the MBTA is advising customers to subscribe to T-Alerts for the most current service information as the storm may cause downed trees and other impacts that could affect normal schedules. Riders are also encouraged to follow @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on Twitter and visit the T’s Winter Travel Guide at mbta.com/winter.
All commuter rail lines will operate a regular weekday schedule Tuesday. Disruptions in service will be listed on T-Alerts and on Twitter @MBTA_CR.
Due to the forecasted high winds and direction of wind gusts, all ferry services will be suspended Tuesday.
Service disruptions may occur on the MBTA’s subway lines due to the winter storm. Riders are also reminded that longer headways continue on the Red, Orange, Blue, Green, and Mattapan Lines this week as MBTA engineers continue to perform repair validations and speed verifications following a Department of Public Utilities (DPU) site visit last week.
Due to forecasted high winds and the potential for damage to the 75-year-old trolleys, service on the Mattapan Line will be replaced with shuttle bus service tomorrow. Disruptions in service will be listed on T-Alerts and on Twitter @MBTA
Regular weekday bus service is expected to operate Tuesday. If weather conditions worsen, some bus routes may operate on their snow routes and will be re-routed to avoid steep hills, tight corners, and narrow streets. During the storm, the MBTA will post a T-Alert for each bus line that’s running on its snow route.