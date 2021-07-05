McCarthy not seeking reelection

City Councilor John McCarthy is leaving local politics, at least for now.
"After much consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection to the City Council in the upcoming election," McCarthy posted on his Facebook page Wednesday.
McCarthy is a councilor at-large, a position he took on after retiring from the Police Department as chief. He has been employed by and has served Gloucester since he was 14, and said on Facebook that it is time for him to "step back."
"I am going to take a couple of years off and maybe look back at it in a few years," he said of local politics on Friday. His plans include travel to Florida.
He emphasized that for the six months that he is still a councilor, he is going to give it all he has.
"If I have a job to do, I do it," he said.
McCarthy added that people who want to see change should pull nomination papers to win a spot on September's ballot for a seat on the council.
"The easiest way to change things is get involved," McCarthy said.
The former police chief joins an increasing list of incumbents who have announced they are stepping away from city politics.
Councilors at-Large Melissa Cox and Jen Holmgren, Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBanc, School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope, and School Committee member Joel Favazza are not seeking another term.
The race for mayor is deep. Greg Verga and Robert Russell join John Harvey, Francisco Sclafani, Joseph Polizzia and Brian Pollard in challenging incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken for the city's highest office. Each must collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot.
Peter Cannavo and Carleton Bruce McKay Jr. have joined Jason M. Grow and Robin Hubbard in the race to take a seat as councilor at-large.
Adam J. Orlando is currently the only contender on the ballot for the Ward 3 council seat.
Councilors running for re-election are Vice Chairman and Ward 4's Valerie Gilman, Ward 1’s Scott Memhard, Ward 2’s Barry Pett, Ward 5’s Sean Nolan, and Councilor at-Large James W. O’Hara.
Competing for two seats on the six-member School Committee are candidates Keith Mineo, William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein, as well as incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson, and Laura B. Wiessen.
Gloucester’s preliminary election, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminaries in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city’s four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminaries for those slots.
Would-be candidates need 150 signatures to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27. The deadline to file papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is July 27 at 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.