For Aria McElhenny, working within Gloucester's school district was more than just a job.
This Gloucester resident has captained a ship during what some might say has been the most tumultuous year yet as the entire school district navigates the effects of a global pandemic.
"It's part of who I am and has linked me to a community of amazing people (you!) who I am honored to know," she wrote in an email.
That bond, McElhenny said, is what is going to make it so hard for her to leave her role as executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation at the end of the school year. Shestarte d in January 2020
"Though exiting so soon wasn't at all my plan when I started at GEF, life has unfortunately thrown a few curveballs this year," she said.
McElhenny said that, in addition to being present for her children and husband, she needs to be available and helpful to her parents as they navigate a new normal after her father suffered a severe stroke last summer.
"The GEF board has loved our time working with Aria and we completely understand the importance and need for her to focus on her family right now," said Serena Low, president ofGEF's Board of Directors. " We've begun our search for another dynamic leader with a passion for the mission and values GEF represents, and will continue to work with Aria through this process to ensure a smooth transition."
"We at GEF continually strive to drive innovation and expand opportunities for the students in the Gloucester Public Schools, and we are more excited today than ever about the opportunities that lie ahead for our teachers and students," Low said.
While the executive director, McElhenny has stuck to the non-profit's mission by driving innovation, encouraging creativity, expanding students opportunities and empowering educators to strengthen teaching and learning.
She and the GEF team have hosted webinars, raised money, distributed treats, built resources, and supported teachers, students and parents in navigating the new normal in education in the era of COVID-19.
"I'm so proud of the work we've accomplished here together over the last year and a half," McElhenny said. 'Like all of you, I care very deeply about Gloucester's kids and our schools. It's been an absolute pleasure to partner with all of you to channel that energy into bringing new projects and opportunities into our classrooms.
"I plan to stay involved and present at GEF as a volunteer and donor for years ago come and I look forward to our continued work together," she said.
As McElhenny enters a new chapter, GEF's Board of Directors had launched a search for a new executive director.
"Transition brings new energy, ideas and innovation, and I'm truly excited to see what is in store for GEF next," McElhenny said.
