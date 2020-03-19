A local non-profit dedicated to serving Cape Ann and the North Shore's elderly is working in rain, sleet or snow to make sure food is still put on the table.
Employees and volunteers of SeniorCare Inc. of 49 Blackburn Center are continuing to provide meals to home-bound seniors in nine communities stretching from Rockport to Topsfield amidst growing concerns of the novel coronavirus.
This includes prepping, packaging, and delivering 500 meals every day.
"When the rest of the world is working from home, we are out here doing this," said Paula Curley, the nutrition director for SeniorCare Inc.
On a rainy Thursday morning, volunteers walked quickly into the Rose Baker Senior Center in Gloucester to collect prepared meals for home-bound seniors.
As they rushed out the door, Curley, Josie Frontiero and Rose Baker Executive Director Lucy Sheehan remained inside the kitchen preparing more meals, answering phone calls, and vigilantly wiping down surfaces.
"Hopefully this will pass on to better days," Sheehan said, looking around at an empty recreational hall.
The Rose Baker Senior Center has closed to the public, with staff manning phones and providing literature to the public about best practices and where they may be able to access food.
Checking in safely
For those enrolled in SeniorCare's Meals On Wheels program, business is as usual — for the most part.
Each consumer receives a variety of meals, varying anywhere from balsamic glazed chicken and butternut squash to egg salad plate with Greek chickpea salad.
On Friday, consumers will receive an additional meal to last them the weekend as the program does not run on Saturday or Sunday.
In addition to being meal delivery drivers, volunteers are also considered the consumers' safety check.
"We have drilled into our drivers that they have to make contact," Curley explained.
In order to practice social distancing while making effective deliveries and check-ins, a new policy requires drivers to leave the bag of food at the door step, knock on the door, step back, and make verbal or visual contact with the consumer before going to the next stop.
With policies changing everyday to mitigate risk of community members contracting the virus, Curley has had to think of all different types of scenarios that could come up.
"There is a lot of planning for the unknown," she explained. "Why would we not be delivering? Do all of our drivers stop volunteering? Does our kitchen get contaminated and closed? Does the state say we can't do it?"
Contingency plans
SeniorCare Director Scott Trenti said the agency has a contingency plan in place for times such as these.
"At this point in time we are doing everything we can," Trenti said. "We also have a contingency plan at SeniorCare that if we are short on drivers our staff will pitch in."
He added that staff is doing most assessments and referrals via telephone.
Curley confirmed that the annual March for Meals event has been canceled, but that does not mean that people's access to food is.
"This is still March for Meals," she emphasized, packing up the last pieces of a meal that was set to go to a resident of Sheedy Park in Gloucester.
As those at SeniorCare Inc. continue to deliver meals to those in need, they are looking for additional volunteers and food and monetary donations.
People interested in contributing can contact SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or email srcare@seniorcareinc.org.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Making safe deliveries
With a paper bag filled with gloves, plastic bags, and masks at each pick-up site, drivers are asked to conduct this hygienic protocol while delivering meals:
At the start of your route:
Wipe your steering wheel and door handle with a sanitizing wipe.
Wash your hands thoroughly
During delivery:
Before each delivery put on a fresh pair of gloves.
When you return to your vehicle remove your gloves by turning them inside out
Use a plastic bag as a waste bag and put your used gloves in the bag
Continue to your next stop. Put on a fresh pair of glove and repeat the process.
Continue this process until your route is completed.
At the end of your route:
Discard the bag of used gloves.
Wash your hands thoroughly.
Use sanitizing wipes to clean your door handles and steering wheels.
Wash your hands thoroughly.
