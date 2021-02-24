BOSTON — The meat and egg industry wants to delay the start of a voter-approved law banning certain cages for farm animals, which is set to go into effect next year.
Question 3, which was approved by more than 77% of voters in 2016, bans shelled eggs, veal and other meat produced by cage-confined animals and establishes some of the toughest farm animal restrictions in the nation.
But regulations to implement the law, which were due to be finalized last year by Attorney General Maura Healey's office, have been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns that certain provisions of the law are unworkable.
Meat producers who supply Massachusetts say the delay means they won't have enough time to adjust operations to comply, according to Mark Dopps, senior vice president for regulatory and scientific affairs at the North American Meat Institute.
"Even moving at lightning speed, there's no way the attorney general's office is going to be able to have a regulation put in place before the third quarter of this year," Dopps said Tuesday during a live-streamed "listening session" hosted by Healey's office.
"Which means the industry would basically have about two months to prepare. That's not enough," he said.
Dopps and other industry representatives asked the attorney general's office to request legislation or action by Gov. Charlie Baker to delay the law until Jan. 1, 2024.
The request comes amid dire warnings from the food industry that the voter-approved law, as written, will lead to higher prices and egg and meat shortages.
Producers say the cage requirements, which mandate enclosures of at least 1 1/2 square-feet per bird, are stricter than what other states require.
They want the limit reduced to enclosures of about 1 square foot for large-scale, multi-tiered aviary farms that allow birds to move around more freely.
"Unless the law is changed, Massachusetts will be an outlier," said William Bell, general manager of the New England Brown Egg Council. "You'll be looking at a shortage of eggs and drastic price spikes."
Massachusetts isn't home to many of the large-scale egg and pork producing farms that supply regional distribution chains. Most eggs and meat sold here come from elsewhere.
Lawmakers proposed bills last year to address the cage size and other issues, but those didn't pass. The proposals have been re-filed for the new two-year session.
Animal welfare groups, which campaigned for the voter-approved law, are on board with the push to reduce the size of enclosures, which they say will lead to better conditions for egg-laying hens because of industry concessions.
It's not clear when draft regulations will be released by Healey's office, and First Assistant Attorney General Mary Strother didn't shed light on the process during Tuesday's session. She said a schedule for the process will be published "as soon as possible."
Healey's office faces a lawsuit filed last month by the Humane Farming Association, a California animal welfare group, seeking to force the release of rules for the new law.
Several animal welfare groups urged state regulators in Massachusetts to adopt draft regulations that have been proposed in California.
But Dopps urged Healey's office not to use that state as a model.
"Don't go there," he said. "It would establish a labyrinth of costly and burdensome regulations ... that will result in even higher costs for consumers."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the Times and other North of Boston Media Group newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.