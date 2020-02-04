There are three, and by next week, one will be chosen as the official commemorative medal for Gloucester's 400th birthday in 2023.
On Feb. 12, three judges with extensive backgrounds in numismatic and medallic art will determine the winner of the design competition for the medal honoring the city's quadricentennial, according to the Gloucester Celebrations Corporation, the official organizers of the city's 400th anniversary celebration. Numismatic is another term for a coin collector or coin expert, a title each judge has obtained from years of handling metal.
The three judges are:
Dr. Robert W. Hoge, a member of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee of the U.S. Mint who previously served as a numismatic curator at the American Numismatic Society.
Dr. Jesse L. Kraft, the assistant curator of coins and currency of the Americas with the American Numismatic Society.
Alexander Krapf, the publisher of the Medallic Art Collector website (medallicartcollector.com), an avid collector, and a recognized expert in medallic art.
"The 400th anniversary of the founding of our city is a source of great pride among Gloucester residents and a historic milestone for our community," former Mayor and Gloucseter400 tri-chairperson Bruce Tobey said in a prepared statement. "We are thrilled that three experts of this caliber will help us honor Gloucester's history and heritage."
Tobey serves as a Gloucester 400 chair alongside Bob Gillis and Ruth Pino.
Kraft was not able to comment in time for publication and Hoge could not be reached by a Times reporter.
The judges will review three-dimensional plaster castings of designs by Alexis Chipperini of Brighton, Beth Swan of Gloucester, and Shannon Wilkins of Portland, Maine, that were selected this past September as the semi-finalists.
The judges' deliberation after reviewing the medallions will determine whose design will be minted as the city's official medal.
All three judges will go into Wednesday's presentation with no previous knowledge of the artists' work.
"We are going to go in cold and judge it on the design's merits," Krapf said.
Krapf explained every judge has an aesthetic that speaks to them. For him, judgment will be based on "workmanship and how well the design hangs together. I will look at how it represents the city, the theme that pulls through."
"Beyond that, it is a very subjective call," he said.
The artist of the winning design will receive $10,000.
This is Phase II of the medal competition, as Phase I took place earlier this fall. Judges for phase one were Roger Armstrong, Joy Dai Buell, Janice Carragher Charles, Leon Doucette, and Ken Hruby, all of whom have ties to Gloucester and the art world.
In October 2019, these five judges selected the semi-finalists and disbanded as a new series of judges would be selected to announce the winner's design.
Once the new judges select a finalist for the competition, medals will be available for pre-order later this month and the first minting will be available this spring. Proceeds from this sale will go toward funding the city's year-long quadricentennial celebration in 2024.
"I am thrilled that Gloucester is still doing this," Krapf said. "Medals used to be a common thing that towns and cities used to celebrate their anniversary and it is rare these days that a town or city invests the money and asks real artists."
More information about the Gloucester Celebrations Corp. and the city's plans in celebrating 400 years can be found at http://www.gloucesterma400.com/
Judging the medals
As the panel of judges determine the winner of the commemorative medal competition, they will be looking for important characteristics such as:
Theme or concept that successfully honors something that is "uniquely Gloucester."
Design element(s) that are most appropriate for high relief (not ultra-high relief).
Overall quality and creativity in interpreting the subject matter for a medal.
Appropriate use of symbolism.
Clarity of idea and communication.
Appropriate level of detail for the scale and material of the high-relief medal.
Good design, sense, composition, and balance of space.
Effective incorporation of required text.
The lettering of "Gloucester,""400" and the dates "1623-2023."
