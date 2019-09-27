  Medal design contest sees over 36 entries 3 finalists to be announced Tuesday

It's almost down to three choices for the medal that will commemorate Gloucester's 400th birthday in 2023.
More than three dozen designs were entered into the medal design competition. They came from artists from around the world, including Italy, the U.K., and Canada, as well as California, New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maine, and many from Gloucester’s own vibrant art community, according to the Gloucester Celebration Corporation, the official organizers of the city's 400th anniversary celebration.
The only criteria for the artists' Gloucester-inspired designs for a two-sided, 6- by 8-inch circular medal were that it include “1623 - 2023” and the lettering “Gloucester” and “400” on it.
“We are tremendously grateful for the response to our call for entries,” said Ruth Pino, tri-chairperson of the Gloucester 400 steering committee, in a prepared statement. “The depth of talent, variety of style, and richness of interpretation among the artists’ designs are remarkable. Our judges have their work cut out for them.”
The judges are expected to announce three finalists for the next phase of the competition on Tuesday.
Besides receiving a prize of $3,000 each, finalists will be asked to create three-dimensional renderings of their designs for the contest's next phase. A second panel of judges will then choose one as the Gloucester 400 Commemorative Medal to be minted in bronze and silver versions for purchase by Gloucester residents, collectors, and numismatists worldwide.
The judges choosing the three finalists are Roger Armstrong, owner of the State of the Art Gallery in Rocky Neck; Joy Dai Buell, who maintains a studio in Gloucester and teaches at the deCordova Museum in Lincoln; Janice Carragher Charles, an artist, art educator, and owner with her family of Charles Fine Arts, in downtown Gloucester; Leon Doucette, a Gloucester native and international award-winning artist who has served on the curatorial staff at the Cape Ann Museum since 2011; and Ken Hruby, a sculptor, educator, and military veteran whose work is included in the collections of the National Vietnam Veterans Art Museum and Gloucester’s own Cape Ann Museum.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to help bring this time-honored practice to life and contribute to our 400th in a way that will live on as a legacy among friends and neighbors for generations to come,” Armstrong said in a statement.
The first minting of the 400th anniversary medallions will be available in spring 2020. Proceeds from their sale will provide the chief source of funding for Gloucester’s 2023 celebrations and will provide residents with a memento of the quadricentennial.
“Our goal is to identify and produce an outstanding commemorative medal — one suitable to represent the true significance of our quadricentennial,“ said Bob Gillis, tri-chairperson of the Gloucester 400 steering committee, in a prepared statement. “We are fortunate that so many gifted artists and our exceptional judges have lent their time and talent to help us make this goal a reality.”
The theme of the 2023 quadricentennial is "Gloucester: Our People, Our Stories." The medal is one part of the celebration being planned by the Gloucester 400 steering committee, which will hold its next public input session Nov. 16, 11 a.m., in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. More than 10 committees with topics including community outreach, culture and the arts, and waterways are seeking help and insight. More information is available at www.gloucesterma400.org/sub-committees.
The latest information about Gloucester400’s many activities and opportunities may be found at www.gloucesterma400.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.