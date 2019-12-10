BOSTON — Frank Shaw vapes medical marijuana to relieve discomfort in his feet from neuropathy, back pain and insomnia. The drug provides relief, he said, without the danger of addictive opioids.
But the state's 3-month-old ban on nicotine and marijuana oil-based vaping products means he can't buy new medication, and he's running out.
He doesn't want to turn to the black market, or use alternatives like edibles or smoking cannabis flower.
"I'm getting pretty close to being out," said Shaw, 66, of Ipswich. "I don't know what I'll do when that happens, so I'm hoping hope they'll sort this out quickly."
On Wednesday, the Baker administration is expected to recommend lifting the temporary ban on nicotine vaping products as the state's Public Health Council votes on new regulations.
The move follows approval of a bill that outlaws sales of flavored vaping products, including menthol and mint-flavored cigarettes, limits the nicotine content of vape pods and imposes a 75% excise tax on the wholesale price of e-cigarettes.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill two weeks ago, following its passage in the House and Senate.
But medical pot patients like Shaw and others who vape THC will have to wait until state regulators clear the products for sale, or for a stalled legal challenge to get back on track.
Last month, the five-member Cannabis Control Commission took steps to keep the products off dispensary shelves following a state judge's ruling that the Department of Public Health didn't have the authority to ban the sale of medical marijuana vaping products. The state agency ordered the products quarantined.
Vaping illnesses
Regulators are conducting tests to determine if the products include vitamin E acetate, a chemical additive that federal investigators have identified as a possible source of a mystery lung illness that's been linked to vaping. The state's pot labs, which previously cleared the products for sale, only tested for heavy metals and other contaminants, but not vitamin E acetate.
Baker imposed a short-term ban on vape product sales on Sept. 24 in response to a national outbreak that sickened 2,300 people and killed 48, including three people in Massachusetts. The ban was challenged and a judge ordered Baker to file an emergency order in order to keep the rules in place until Dec. 24.
It's not clear what new vaping regulations will be taken up by the Public Health Council when it meets in Boston on Wednesday. A Health Department spokeswoman said the proposed rules weren't available Tuesday.
Shaw and three other medical marijuana patients joined a lawsuit filed by the Vapor Technology Association and have asked a judge to reverse the governor's order.
But the case has stalled before the state Supreme Judicial Court, which postponed oral arguments when lawyers for both sides agreed that the new vaping regulations made a legal challenge moot. The high court has delayed the case indefinitely.
The attorney general's office had asked the court to hear arguments from the medical marijuana patients who signed onto the lawsuit, but the justices didn't grant the request.
60,000 medical users
Roughly 60,000 patients are certified to buy medical marijuana to treat pain, cancer symptoms and other conditions from 28 state-licensed dispensaries.
Will Luzier, one of the medical marijuana users challenging the state's ban, said with the legal fight postponed indefinitely patients are stuck in limbo.
"Every day that goes by with this unresolved is another day that folks don't have access to their medicine," said Luzier, a longtime pot advocate and manager for the 2016 ballot campaign to legalize recreational marijuana. "The regulators need to finish up whatever tests they are doing and put these products back on the market."
Luzier and other marijuana activists have called on regulators to lift the moratorium on both medical and recreational vaping products, which were also quarantined by the commission.
Nichole Snow, executive director of the Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance, said her membership wants to make sure THC vaping products are safe for consumption but said regulators need to move quickly to get the products back on the shelves. She said the ban has forced many patients to seek the products on the black market.
"That's even more dangerous because they don't know what's in those products," she said. "We want to make sure patients have access to a safe, regulated product."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
