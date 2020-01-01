Meet Olivia, North Shore's 1st baby of 2020  

PEABODY — Olivia Buckley has the distinction of being the first baby born on the North Shore in the 2020s.
Olivia came into the world at 3:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, to proud new parents Kaitlyn and Derek Buckley of Amesbury, according to North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital spokesperson Casey Chuy.
A baby at Beverly Hospital was born after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokesperson Daniel Marra. So, Olivia is officially the first baby born at Salem Hospital in 2020, and the first to be born on the North Shore in the new year and decade.
"She's so happy, she's a little munchkin," said mom Kaitlyn Buckley Monday afternoon about her newborn baby daughter. "She's more than we ever expected."
Olivia's arrival was a little bit unexpected in that she was not due until Jan. 17.
And while the couple have found their dream home in Amesbury, Olivia's birth at Salem Hospital's Birthplace again means all roads lead to Salem for this young couple.
You see, while Derek, 31, grew up in Chelsea, and Kaitlyn, 30, grew up in Chelmsford, they both traveled to Salem State University to go school, where they met. They also got engaged in Salem, and were married in the Immaculate Conception Church on Hawthorne Boulevard.
So, it was only fitting Olivia was born in Salem, her mother said.
Olivia also has the distinction of being the first great grandchild for Derek's grandmothers, said Kaitlyn, who works as a physician recruiter while Derek is an attorney and senior associate with the law firm Bolden & Bonfiglio of Peabody.
Dr. John Gelinas delivered Olivia at Salem Hospital's Birthplace, where nearly 1,300 babies are born each year.
