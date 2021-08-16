The race for councilor at-large is deep with seven candidates with years of experience pinned up against each other for a chance to clinch the title.
Candidates for the four councilor at-large seats are Peter Cannavo, Jeff Worthley, Jason Grow, Robin Hubbard, Carleton Bruce McKay Jr., James O'Hara Jr., and Tony Gross.
Gloucester’s general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Jeffrey Worthley
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 4 Hawthorne Road
Worthley’s decision to run came as he noticed that there are going to be 40 years of City Council experience walking away after this election. Councilors at-Large Melissa Cox, Jen Holmgren and John McCarthy, and Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBlanc are not seeking another term.
"Democratic process is well served with turnover," the lifetime Gloucester resident said.
“I would help be a steady hand,” said Worthley, a two-time councilor, adding he knows how to get things done.
Worthley served four years on the council and its Planning and Development Standing Committee, and also ran for mayor in 2005 and 2007.
“There were lots of things to weigh with my business and family and I didn’t want to decide without my children having a vote,” Worthley said. “Luckily, it was unanimous."
Worthley is running on a campaign that prioritizes
* Open, fair, representative government.
* Affordable housing for Gloucester residents and, or economic growth to create jobs that enable Gloucester residents to afford homes.
Worthley is an organist for Cape Ann churches, was the former economic development manager for the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, organized bi-annual new Gloucester city councilor orientation, and served on Gloucester Schools site-based management team, Superintendent and High School Principal Hiring Committees, and the Clean City Commission, Downtown Development and Gloucester Tourism commissions. He also started and co-chaired the Gloucester Zoning Ordinance Review Committee with former Councilor Abdullah Khambaty.
He also recently chaired the city of Gloucester Beaches' Visitor and Resident Parking and Traffic Committee.
Jason Grow
Age: 57
Address: 12 Marble Road
You might say that 21-year East Gloucester resident Grow has an eye for things.
For more than 30 years, Grow has been a professional magazine and corporate photographer/photojournalist capturing memories of locals, celebrities, and even bees.
Now, the professional photographer has an eye for local politics … again.
Having run for City Council before, Grow said he is “running again because he hopes to bring the breadth of his experience back to the council at a time when it is losing several experienced councilors. The council works best when it engages in thoughtful, vigorous, but respectful dialogue making decisions that benefit, encourage, and protect the city,” Grow said. “Working with the mayor’s office as a partner is critical to bring confidence and trust to municipal government.”
Grow said he is committed to:
* Education, especially public education, and a believes a community must be willing to invest time, effort, and money to educate its children.
* Maintaining Gloucester as a community of families. Affordable housing is a critical component to keep Gloucester affordable for local families and workers. If Gloucester is to maintain its character, Grow said, we need more creative plans that encourage housing so young families can afford to establish and keep their roots here.
* Encouraging economic development that provides greater employment opportunities across the economic wage scale. "Service jobs and jobs that cater to the visitor economy are terrific, but we have the potential to create broader economic opportunities by encouraging companies to locate in our community.," he said.
“Gloucester is a special blend of many cultures and backgrounds. From the fishing community to the arts community, to folks just raising their families, and every other combination, we all understand the specialness of our island here in the Commonwealth,” he added. “It’s not a static, cast-in-amber character, but a living, breathing organism that changes over time. We need to be mindful of that change, encourage the positive, respect the history, but plan for her future and her people.”
Robin Hubbard
Age: 64
Address: 5 Roberts Court
Hubbard sees the at-large position as uniquely different from a ward councilor as it represents all constituents.
"I have lived many lives in one lifetime and it would so please me to engage at the council level as councilor atlLarge and serve the good people of Gloucester," Hubbard wrote. "Public service is an admirable trait and I, for one, will be honored if the voters choose me to serve at their will."
If elected, Hubbard said she will
* Closely scrutinize consolidation of schools to ensure cohesiveness and preserve neighborhoods.
* Be concerned with how the proposed development of the I,4-C,2 lot on Rogers Street will affect our quality of life.
* Advocate for private property rights and understand how development rights are bartered and traded within the city. "I will always protect property rights first."
* Give the new police chief a chance and support the efforts of anyone who wants to make a difference and implement change for the greater good.
Born a lumper's daughter, Hubbard graduated from Gloucester High School and worked as a life insurance producer and real estate advisor.
James O'Hara Jr.
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 55 Lexington Ave.
O'Hara did not send the Times a bio in time for publication.
O'Hara is running for a fourth term, earning his seat in 2015, 2017 and again in 2019.
O'Hara had worked as owner and president of O'Hara Industrial Services LLC, was a founder of Gloucester's grass roots Citizens for Public Safety group, and serves as vice president and past president of the board of directors of the Magnolia Library and Community Center, according to previous reports. He was also a founder and president of Salem Harbor Alliance for Reliable Energy.
Most recently, O'Hara has advocated for American Red Cross Blood Drives that have taken place at the Magnolia Library.
Tony Gross
Age: 68
Address: 18 Nashua Ave
A life resident of Gloucester and recently retired commercial fisherman, Gross said he is running for councilor at-large because he is committed to advancing Gloucester’s unique character, which he describes as “fearless and entrepreneurial” into the 21st century.
“With so many good veteran councilors not running for re-election, Gloucester needs candidates with experience and dedication,” said Gross. “If elected, I will help the city conduct its important business smoothly and effectively.”
If elected, Gross said he is determined to:
* Take the council’s responsibility as budget watchdog seriously and make sure limited financial resources are spent efficiently and as intended.
* Realistically assess the needs of the working harbor to preserve the necessary infrastructure and critical affordable dockage.
* Attract entrepreneurs and investors to the waterfront by helping to address infrastructure needs such as water and sewer, climate-change resiliency modifications, commonsense wharf rehabilitation, to name a few.
* Create balance between attracting visitors and alleviating traffic and parking problems during summer months.
* Support responsible development including "housing our kids can afford."
While Gross has a vision for a future in local politics, this is not his first rodeo.
Gross is in his 12th year on the Waterways Board, with seven years as the chair; and serves on Gloucester’s Master Harbor Plan Committee, and is chair of the On-Site Wastewater Treatment Citizens Advisory Committee. He also has served 13 years on the Gloucester School Committee, six years as the chair; on the 2011 City Charter Review Committee; and on the Gloucester Plan-Implementation and Review Committee.
Gross has been married for more than 30 years to Gloucester native Abbie Lundberg, with whom he has raised two children.
Peter Cannavo
Age: 37
Address: 103 Essex Ave
Born and raised in Gloucester, Cannavo believes his experience understanding construction management best equips him to help the city's economy.
He works as a Local 3 union brick layer and a foreman for PJ Spillane. He oversees the VA Housing for Homeless Vets project.
"I'd like to use those skills and experience to help make better infrastructure decisions," he said. "I'm running for councilor at-large because I want to continue to elevate Gloucester."
If elected, Cannavo said he will focus his time to:
* Procure more grant monies from the state and federal level to help provide more funding for local non-profits.
* Bring more vocational classes to Gloucester High School
* Help make better infrastructure decisions
In addition to running for at-large councilor once before, Cannavo is serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals for two years and is vice president of Gloucester's Boxing Club, which works and mentors youth in the community. Cannavo has also volunteered to teach Sunday school classes and coached youth basketball and football.
Cannavo is a husband and father of two boys.
Carleton McKay Jr.
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 160 Washington St
McKay describes his family as "hardworking every-day folks."
As firefighters, fishermen, professionals, they have "all strived to make their hometown of Gloucester a better, kinder and more solid community at every chance," he said.
McKay wants to do the same.
McKay graduated from Gloucester High School and attended North Shore Community College. After school, he dove into the food service industry over 40 years in Cape Ann, working in every single position available at local establishments.
Over his time in the city, McKay has fought for increased elderly rights and services, increased support for military veterans, increased mental health awareness and non-judged disclosure, personally rallied in support of public defense of animal and human rights, and addressed city-wide issues regarding failing infrastructure and what he calls day-to-day frustrations.
"There are some great people on the ballot and I hope you know I will work with them for the greater good of Gloucester," he said.
