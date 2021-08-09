A mix of incumbents and newcomers are seeking six seats on the School Committee in this fall’s election.
The candidates are newcomers William Melvin, Keith Mineo, Richard Roberts, and Thomas Stein, and incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha Verga Watson, and Laura Wiessen.
Gloucester’s general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.
William Melvin
Age: 58
Address: 461 Western Ave.
Melvin said he is is a huge fan of the Gloucester Public School system.
“I look forward to the opportunity to be part of the process that ensures that all students receive the highest quality public education possible,” he said.
Melvin is particularly interested in special education, trauma-informed education and the services provided to those students.
He added that it is important to him that all Gloucester students are set up for success, year in and year out.
Keith Mineo
Age: 49
Address: 36 Ocean Ave.
As a Gloucester schools alumnus and parent of two very inquisitive young children, Mineo believes the best thing he can do for his children is to teach them how to learn, not what to learn.
“If anything good came out of the recent health crisis, it’s the realization that as parents we are all teachers,” Mineo said.
He added that the children in Gloucester’s community will excel if they have the tools to find answers on their own.
“Independent thinking is a big part of that,” he said. “Having the right electives to chart their own path is also critical.”
If elected, Mineo wants to explore creative solutions to fill that need for the future as so much has changed for kids.
He added that he wants to ensure consistency in excellence in all grade levels and the opportunity for success is available to all students.
“A rising tide lifts all boats as they say,” he said.
Mineo was raised in Magnolia, moved to California, and then returned to his hometown to raise his child in the Gloucester Public School system.
While in California, Mineo was the concessions manager for Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse in Berkeley. He also served as a teacher assistant and school purchaser at El Cerrito Preschool Cooperative.
Since moving back to Gloucester, Mineo has worked as a lobsterman on his father’s boat, as a sales associate at Cape Ann Lobsterman, and become an insurance agent.
Richard Roberts
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 2 Montvale Ave.
As a product of Gloucester High School, Roberts is seeking to give what the community poured into him to the next generation.
“These moments we live in are for our children and they are the future of this country,” he said. “President Kennedy said ‘Let us not seek the Republican answer, or the Democrat answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.’ The future that President Kennedy was speaking about is our children.”
Roberts has two girls in Gloucester public schools. He has worked in the security industry for years and is now the security officer for Beth Israel Lahey Hospital.
“I have seen what bad choices can do for children,” he said.
Roberts believes that schools should be a safe place for children to learn and teachers to educate, not for threats, intimidations or attacks.
As a School Committee member, Roberts said he will have no tolerance for bullying and will work tirelessly to make sure that the Gloucester school system is synonymous with the great schools not just in the Commonwealth but in the nation.
Roberts said he will ensure that schools are safe from violence, despair, and loneliness; work to ensure that teachers will continue to have the tools they need to help the city’s children succeed; and ensure that he and his team stays true to its goals.
“I will do what is hard,” Roberts said. “We will achieve what is great.”
Thomas Stein
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 73 Eastern Ave.
As a small business owner and father of a Gloucester student, Stein said he is ready to help elevate education in the city.
“I’m looking forward to contributing to Gloucester schools to help improve Gloucester as a place where families want to live,” Stein said.
Stein is a lifelong music educator, administrator and professional musician with a daughter enrolled in Gloucester Public Schools Pre-School.
The Gloucester resident is a professor at Berklee College of Music’s Professional Music Department and senior vice president of strategy, education and artistic production at Wayou Global Education Co., Ltd.
His accomplishments reach far and wide as an entertainment and media strategist. He launched the business venture Music Connectivity, which integrates music industry expertise with marketing acumen. Stein also was recognized as an industry pioneer in launching MusiciansApp.com, which was used by a Golden Globe nominee to create an app and is now the most downloaded artist app in China.
Stein is also a substitute teacher on call in Gloucester Public School system.
Kathleen Clancy
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 78 High Popples Road
Clancy did not provide the Times with bio by deadline.
According to her LinkedIn page, Clancy has been making policy decisions for Gloucester Public Schools as a School Committee member since 2010. It also reads that she has served as the liaison to local state representatives regarding education litigation.
Since 2004, her LinkedIn reads, Clancy has been a financial consultant and manager of family investments at Kathleen Clancy Consulting.
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince
Age: 55
Address: 467 Western Ave.
Prince is running for reelection because she said she has vested interest in making public education the best it can be.
“I strongly believe education is the foundation to community development and all of Gloucester’s children should have strong advocacy for equity, equality and access to opportunities in a safe and thriving learning environment where there is respect for all while being fiscally responsible,” Prince said.
Prince has served on the Gloucester School Committee since 2008 and has a desire to stay and advocate for high-achieving teaching and learning.
She also served from January 2010 to December 2018 on the the 20-member Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School Committee, two as chairperson.
As a 14-year member and current chair of the Gloucester School Committee’s Personnel Sub-committee, Prince has the responsibilities of negotiating fiscally responsible contracts in collective bargaining with teaching and support staff.
Prince, and others, call her a good listener to the community, a visionary and very proactive in problem solving issues.
If reelected, Prince said she will advocate for both the academic and social-emotional needs of all students and support school administration to promote high quality instruction with student growth and academic achievement as a priority.
Prince grew up on Portuguese Hill and received an associate degree in paralegal studies with honors from North Shore Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Science/Business Management from Leslie University and a Juris Doctorate from the Massachusetts School of Law. She works in the clerk magistrate’s office at Gloucester District Court and is chairperson of the city’s Licensing Board.
Samantha Verga Watson
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 24 Ocean Ave.
Having served on the School Committee for one year, Watson is looking forward to continuing to advocate for the unique needs of Glouceseter families.
If re-elected, Watson said she will focus on advocating for improved mental health support and training.
“These supports will increase the health of our overall district by improving teacher resiliency and allow for all students to feel understood, safe, and supported in our schools,” she said. “I’ve been trained to listen well, negotiate hard conversations with compassion, and work collaboratively to find solutions. I will continue to help improve effective and respectful communication and collaboration between the School Committee, current and future parents, teachers, city departments, and the overall community. “
Growing up in Gloucester, Watson attended Gloucester public schools.
She is a licensed independent clinical social worker with a diverse background in fundraising, public policy and advocacy, and intensive family and individual therapy. Much of her social work career has focused on supporting families in Gloucester as she has been a social worker for Pathways for Children and then worked as an intensive in-home family therapist and individual therapist at Children’s Friend and Family Services.
Watson lives in Magnolia with her husband and two young daughters and a very large dog named Sebby.
Laura Wiessen
Age: Did not provide
Address: 18 Commonwealth Ave.
Wiessen is seeking a second term on the School Committee after what will go down in history as a school year like none other.
“I’m proud of the work I did advocating for teachers and students, and the work the School Committee, the administration, the teachers, nurses, staff, students and families all did together to keep our kids in school this past year,” she said.
During her first term, Wiessen sat in as the committee’s secretary, and Chair of the Ad-Hoc Communication Sub-Committee.
As a School Committee member, Wiessen’s goals are to:
Improve communication within the Gloucester schools family — parents, caregivers, teachers, administrators, School Committee members, city councilors, etc. — to build school community and increase local participation.
Ensure strategic use of additional grant funding to continue to support students’ social-emotional health and educational progress after this stressful school year.
Support school improvement plans and career vocational and technical education expansion at O’Maley Innovation Middle and Gloucester High schools.
Investigate fiscally responsible ways to strengthen the schools including combating absenteeism.
Focus on long-term planning to ensure we’re preparing for the future.
Wiessen has lived in Gloucester for ten years and has two children enrolled in Beeman Memorial Elementary School. Before moving to the island, Wiessen was a TV news and documentary producer with two decades of experience as a writer, researcher and team leader.
“I continue to believe that good communication and access to information is essential to strengthening our schools,” Wiessen added.
