As the only two competing for the same ward chair on the City Council, Tracy O'Neil and incumbent Barry Pett will have a lot to talk about.
Vincent Orlando originally pulled papers, but did not return any signatures for certification.
Four other ward candidates are facing no challengers on the ballot. They are Adam Orlando of Ward 3, and incumbents Scott Memhard of Ward 1, Val Gilman of Ward 4, Sean Nolan of Ward 5.
Barry Pett
Age: Born in 1952.Address: 45 Middle St.
A life resident of Gloucester and current Ward 2 councilor, Pett is looking to keep up the work he has been doing with councilors and the community.
If re-elected, Pett said he'll will focus on downtown issues of businesses, waterfront/marine businesses, ward traffic and parking issues, education for children city-wide, and financial responsibility for the future.
In 1970, Pett graduated from Gloucester High School as the last Cadet Colonel of then mandatory JROTC. He then went on to Syracuse University, Boston Architectural Center, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Boston University.
Beyond the classroom, Pett served five years in inactive reserve, four years active duty in the regular Army, two years of active duty in Army Reserves, and was eventually discharged with the rank of Captain.
When he returned to Gloucester, Pett served 29 years on Gloucester Economic Development Industrial Corporation, 24 years on the Gloucester Redevelopment Authority, and co-founded the Gloucester Fund.
Tracy O'Neil
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 12 Friend St
A life resident of Portuguese Hill, O'Neil believes that her community will not receive its fair share of attention until one of its residents become a member of the council.
"To represent the specific needs and priorities of her neighborhood," she said.
O'Neil has lived in the same house on Friend Street for nearly 40 years where she has raised her two sons— both of whom are proud to be a product of the city's public school system.
Since 1996, O'Neil has owned O'Neil Fitness as a certified personal trainer and is now located at The Commons at 214 Eastern Ave.
She states that her proudest achievement has been "The Boot Camp Workout" that she created.
Uncontested candidates
Sean Nolan
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 126R Magnolia Ave
Nolan did not provide the Times with a bio or headshot by deadline.
Nolan is currently Ward 5's councilor and chair of the Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee.
Valerie Gilman
Age: 64
Address: 75 Revere St.
Gilman is serving her fourth term as Ward 4's councilor, and is vice president of the council and chair of its Planning and Development Standing Committee for her second term.
She also served on the School Committee from 2007 to 2013, where she served as vice chair and chair.
Gilman has been a resident of Gloucester for 37 years, since she and her husband Paul decided to make it their forever home in the '90s.
Gilman said she is seeking another term because she believes the council can do more both to attract young families to make Gloucester home, while being sensitive to the affordable housing needs and living expenses to those nearing retirement. Partnering with Community Development and city departments, the City Council can serve as a conduit between constituent needs and important zoning opportunities, city zoning and open space planning, she said.
Gilman also she believes listening to the needs of taxpayers is a priority. For four years, she has spent every Friday morning at the Cove Cafe in Lanesville making herself available to all Ward 4 constituents.
She also said that she will prioritize maximizing the role of the legislative branch of government, by paying close attention to the city charter and making sure the council’s standing committees are held accountable to the city's taxpayers.
"There is no doubt that there is more to be done." Gilman said. "I am ready to hit the ground running."
Scott Memhard
Age: Did not provide.Address: 9 Graystone Road.
Running for his fourth term as Ward 1’s councilor, Memhard said he is focused on providing constituents with a voice and representation at City Hall. This means diving into what Memhard calls the “nitty gritty” of being a councilor, such as getting stop signs put up and roads paved, navigating summer beach traffic, and balancing beach access, safety and revenues with the needs of residents, protected nesting piping plover families at Good Harbor Beach, and the surfing community.
If re-elected, Memhard said he believes that his role will be to work with other councilors and the city’s administration to:
* Balance “quality of life” issues and protection of residents' sense of familiar community and “island” values, with the unceasing pressures for development and growth.
* Safe-guard taxpayers’ precious municipal tax funding, while fostering appropriate economic development and local jobs.
* Keep focused on a long-term vision addressing infrastructure needs, care of city buildings and public assets, and impacts of rising sea levels, and supporting the School Committee and a much needed new East Gloucester/Veterans Elementary School, an updated Gloucester Harbor Plan.
“After some challenging health issues, I am the very fortunate recipient of a recent heart transplant, grateful for the miracles of modern medicine, the blessings of a donor, and access to world-class care at Boston’s MGH,” he told the Times. “I look forward to building on my experience to serve my Gloucester neighbors reinvigorated with a new 'young' heart in my 65-year-old body.”
Memhard has marketed himself the ‘coolheaded representation’ for Ward 1, tipping his cap to Cape Pond Ice where he is president and general manager.
Adam Orlando
Age: Did not provide.
Address: 22 Acacia St.
Orlando said he believes that Ward 3 should be represented by someone who is dedicated to bringing residents' concerns to the table in a respectful, factfual manner.
"I believe that my leadership experience and interpersonal skills will make me a strong fit for this position as I can balance both working independently as well as on a team," he said.
In addition to living in Gloucester, Orlando has worked at Applied Materials in the city for 17 years, now as a lead electrician.
Orlando said he is passionate about the city that he was born and raised in and looks forward to listening to the concerns of his ward members and bringing them to meetings to advocate for change.
"As a parent of two young children, a toddler and a kindergartner, I am looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to the City Council," he said.
