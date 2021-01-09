Meetinghouse taking annual MLK event to YouTube

While the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is keeping up the tradition of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, the fifth anniversary presentation will different.
The online event, called "Listening to Generations of Local Voices," will premiere on Monday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. on the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation YouTube channel. It will be available anytime afterward on YouTube for those who miss the premiere.
The presentation is a collage assembled from videos of Cape Ann residents interwoven with excerpts from speeches by King and the late John Lewis. It will honor King, who lived his beliefs that all men are created equal and that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. It will also focus on Lewis's work to remain persistent and continue to listen to younger generations as our country faces systemic racism.
More information is available at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org where you will find a link to the video or simply go to YouTube and search for “Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, MLK Day Celebration 2021.”
Duff sworn in
The eight members of the Governor's Council, including incumbent Eileen Duff, a Gloucester resident, were sworn in this week.
A day after chaos erupted in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, the eight, including new central Massachusetts Councilor Paul DePalo, took their oaths of office Thursday, the day specified in the Constitution. Members of the House and Senate presided over a joint session that featured the uneventful transition of the Governor's Council.
Speaking from the rostrum, Gov. Charlie Baker said he admired the councilors' work and the steadfast commitment they have for vetting judicial appointees.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the "steady hand" of government and peaceful transfer of power was visible in Massachusetts on Wednesday as the Legislature swore in new members and during Thursday's proceedings with councilors.
"I know that we have several councilors also participating remotely, said Polito. "I want to give a special shout-out to Councilor Duff's mother who is going to witness the swearing-in of her daughter."
The events in Washington, where a group of insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol building and delayed the counting of electoral votes, hung over the State House on Thursday as senators and representatives worked out of Massachusetts' own House and Senate chambers.