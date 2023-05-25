Many veterans and civilians alike will spend Monday morning honoring those who served in the armed forces during annual Memorial Day ceremonies in Cape Ann’s communities.
Here is what is happening:
Gloucester
At Kent Circle, 185 American flags are now on display, representing the city’s 56 World War I, 106 World War II, seven Korean War, 11 Vietnam War, and five Global War of Terror veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Each flag displays the name of the fallen service member on a gold star. The gold star is a symbol that dates to World War I where families would display a blue star banner on their window representing a family member in the services. If the family member died in combat, the family would change the star from blue to gold.
Thursday, May 25, 1 p.m.,special Veterans 400+ Sail on the schooner Thomas E. Lannon. Spots still available. Call 978-325-5730.
Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. the City of Gloucester will host a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony in the auditorium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, followed at 11 a.m. by the Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Observance at the Vietnam Memorial adjacent to the tennis courts at Stage Fort Park.
Manchester
Manchester American Legion Amaral-Bailey Post 113 assembles at 8:45 a.m. in front of the Legion building, 14 Church St., then proceeds to a waterside service starting at 9 a.m., with invocation and benediction by clergy Judith Epstein. Brief memorials by the Legion chaplain, auxiliary president, Legion commander and auxiliary chaplain.
Essex
Essex Memorial Day services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Shepard Memorial Park, 26 Martin St., Essex. Guest speaker will be US Army veteran Micah Quinney Jones. Honor guard will be commanded by Commander Barry Leeds.
Rockport
On Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. the Memorial Day parade steps off at Legion Hall, proceeds down Beach Street, to Main Street, to School Street, Pleasant Street and then to Beech Grove Cemetery, where Memorial Day services will be held at the VFW Memorial. Earl Keshida will lead the ceremony,
Retired U.S. Army Col. Alphonse Russo Jr. is guest speaker and retired US Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Silva is the grand marshal.
Fifth-graders Willa Kimmunen and Kevin Mclaughlin will recite “Flanders Field” and “Answer to Flanders Field.’ Kindergartners will place flowers and flags at the grave of the Unknown Soldier. Second- and third-graders will sing “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful” and the Rockport Elementary School Band, under the direction of Kaitlin Shaw-Reese, and the High and Middle School Band, under the direction of Anthony Prestigiovanni, will each play a selection at the cemetery and at Lumber Wharf.
At the cemetery and at the wharf, taps and taps echo will be played by high school students Amelia Lucas and Francesca Twombly. The parade will reform and proceed to Harvey Park for a laying of a wreath, then continue through Dock Square to Lumber Wharf for a ceremony to honor those lost at sea. The parade will return to Legion Hall via Main and Beach streets.
Children may enjoy refreshments at Spiran Hall, and adult marchers at Legion Hall.
All veterans are invited to march.
Anyone with a veteran family member who died between Memorial Day 2022 and this Memorial Day who was not a member of the Legion Post 98 in Rockport is asked text Darlene Trumbour at 978-810-5814 so they can be remembered. Include their full name and the year they passed (2022 or 2023).
Blue Star mothers or family members who would like to march are welcome to join the parade at the Legion Hall at 9:30 a.m. or at the cemetery.